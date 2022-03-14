Last week’s news that SkyWest is ending service to Eau Claire was disappointing. We doubt anyone locally has illusions about Chippewa Valley Regional Airport one day becoming Wisconsin’s version of O’Hare, but regular passenger service makes a real difference for communities.
The ability to fly in and out of cities is a key economic development issue. There are cities far smaller than the Eau Claire metro that pour millions into airports in an attempt to keep local companies from jumping ship to bigger, better equipped facilities on the theory that such a move makes it easier to eventually move corporate headquarters. History says there’s reason for that concern.
Fortunately, it sounds like there’s a big difference between what’s happening here and a complete loss of service. SkyWest said it plans to continue service in Eau Claire until a new carrier is in place. That’s encouraging. It suggests the route is profitable enough to be attractive to other regional airlines.
That seems to be the thinking at the airport as well, though we’d understand if folks there are a little more edgy than normal until everything is resolved. Passenger numbers early this year have topped pre-pandemic figures, according to the airport. The ability to show growth and the potential for more passengers will be important.
The first step is for the U.S. Department of Transportation to seek proposals for a new airline. That’s not a quick process. And, as with so much else when the federal government is involved, trying to map out a specific timeline this early isn’t a good bet.
It’s worth remembering, though, that this isn’t the first time something like this has forced the airport to change plans. The last similar change took place a little more than a decade ago. In 2009, Delta Airlines made an announcement similar to the one from SkyWest. That time the transition took about eight months. A similar timeline this year would be welcome.
It’s difficult to tease out how much of the pilot shortage, which SkyWest cited in its announcement it would withdraw from Eau Claire and 28 other cities, and how much factors like the pandemic led to this announcement. But the former is not a surprise to those who have watched aviation closely. It offers an opportunity for young people if they’re willing to take it.
Both federal and international regulations mandate pilot retirement at age 65. Observers have long known that fact, combined with the rapidly aging Baby Boom generation, would create a sudden increase in the number of commercial pilots leaving the cockpit. Investment advisor The Motley Fool said it expects retirements to remain high through the 2030s, and that it will have an effect on airlines’ bottom lines.
Some of the traditional sources of replacements aren’t the same, either. There are fewer military pilots being trained today. Technological shifts, including expansion of drone programs, have changed the demands.
It’s rare that the path to jobs as lucrative as pilots for major airlines has so much pressure favoring advancement. It’s true junior pilots, including those at regional airlines, are paid far less. But remember such positions serve as pipelines for the major airlines when they look to replenish their own pilot rosters. In short, there’s an opportunity for those who want to look at training to become a pilot.
The same, incidentally, is broadly true of other jobs in aviation. There are estimates suggesting as many as 11,000 airplane mechanics will be needed over the next decade to replace retirements and other departures. Such positions don’t make as quite much as pilots. They don’t spend nearly as much time away from home, either.
Air travel is going to remain an essential service both for passengers and commodities for the foreseeable future. And, in the coming decade, there’s definitely an opportunity for young people who want to give the related fields a try. And the same can be said of other jobs that lie outside the traditional college degree career path.
We’re not trying to discourage the traditional collegiate experience. A community like Eau Claire shows how valuable it can be. It’s not a fit for every single person, though. And, as the situation out at the airport shows, there are valid paths for those who seek them.