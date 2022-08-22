As you may have seen elsewhere in the paper today, there’s an online Alzheimer’s educational conference coming up Wednesday. It’s worth the time if someone you love has the disease.

As medicine has improved over the past few generations some of the once-terrifying diseases have faded to the background. Smallpox has been eliminated. Polio outbreaks still occur, but they’re hardly as common as they were in the mid-20th Century. Even with that progress, Alzheimer’s remains one of the truly scary illnesses.