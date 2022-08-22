As you may have seen elsewhere in the paper today, there’s an online Alzheimer’s educational conference coming up Wednesday. It’s worth the time if someone you love has the disease.
As medicine has improved over the past few generations some of the once-terrifying diseases have faded to the background. Smallpox has been eliminated. Polio outbreaks still occur, but they’re hardly as common as they were in the mid-20th Century. Even with that progress, Alzheimer’s remains one of the truly scary illnesses.
There are a handful of tantalizing clues that suggest a link between Alzheimer’s and viral activity. And those clues might eventually lead to better treatments and, potentially, a cure. We’re not there yet, though, and things are likely to get a lot worse before they get better.
Alzheimer’s is in the top 10 for causes of death in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control puts it at No. 6 overall, and it’s fifth for adults age 65 or older. And the numbers are definitely trending in the wrong direction. There were an estimated 5.8 million Americans with Alzheimer’s who were 65 or older in 2020. The CDC projects that figure will rise to 14 million by 2060.
Since Alzheimer’s rates rise as people age, much of that increase is being driven by the aging of the Baby Boom generation. And that increase is largely unavoidable, given the absence of a protective vaccine or a cure.
The increase could well cause Alzheimer’s to rise in the rankings for causes of death. Cancer and heart disease deaths, which have long been near the top of the list, are on the decline.
As the number of Alzheimer’s cases rises, so does the cost associated with care for people with the disease. While people may be able to maintain their lives without major changes immediately after diagnosis, that changes as the disease progresses. People with Alzheimer’s gradually lose the ability to live independently and care for themselves. Even if they have family members who are able to step into that role, there’s a cost that’s both financial and emotional.
Turning to the CDC again we find projections that by 2040 — less than two decades from now — annual costs will likely range from $379 billion to $500 billion. That’s almost triple what the estimated costs were in 2010.
In short, if you want doom and gloom, Alzheimer’s projections aren’t a bad place to start.
Chris Schneider, the communications director for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, called research “an investment in hope.” That’s a pretty good description because, despite the decidedly gloomy outlook, there is real progress being made.
Researchers have tied the risk of Alzheimer’s to cardiovascular disease. The cause of the increased risk isn’t clear, nor is quite how the two issues might play off one another. But it does seem to be clear that managing blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol might have a protective effect.
Mental activity and social connections seem to be protective as well. Staying plugged into the community and in frequent contact with a circle of friends seems to help. The Alzheimer’s Association says researchers don’t know why it works, but the evidence is reasonably solid. Besides, following that guideline is a lot more fun than sitting around on your own.
There’s another aspect that we should touch on. Alzheimer’s can be isolating. It certainly is for the person whose memory is slipping away. It can be for caregivers who find they are investing more and more time into making sure their loved one is safe and protected.
But no one is alone in this. Not patients. Not caregivers. Not friends, family or doctors. There is support available, and we encourage people to reach out for it. Both the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the Alzheimer’s Association have a strong web presence. And both can be good starting points for people who find themselves facing this disease.
We can’t shy away from the fact there’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. But there may be ways to delay the worst effects. That, given the age the disease tends to strike, can be very significant. Cheating the disease of even a couple years has a real effect on the lives of patients and those who love them.
And, as with so much else, education is where you need to start.