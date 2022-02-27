Tomorrow night President Joe Biden will make his first State of the Union speech. He’s stepping into a rhetorical minefield as he does.
There’s a good argument that the most oft-repeated line at such speeches — that the state of the union is strong — wouldn’t be an accurate summary. Our nation faces deeper divisions than it has in generations, with few signs of reconciliation.
A significant percentage of Americans does not accept the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency, despite the failure of post-election efforts to find fraud in anything approaching the amount needed to change the outcome. And many of those who do accept the outcome are less than satisfied with the progress of Biden’s agenda.
Politics aside, the nation faces inflation on a scale not seen since the early 1980s. Skyrocketing prices add to the pressure on American consumers. Slower but steady inflation already outpaced wage growth for much of the past several decades. The sudden spike has put the gap beyond doubt.
Sober analysts have suggested gulfs between the income of the majority and those at the top are destabilizing features, and they can point to some historical turning points as evidence. While such dramatic outcomes here don’t feel particularly probable, neither do they seem as impossible as they did a generation ago.
Internationally, we may well stand at the most dangerous moment in the 30 years since the fall of the Soviet Union. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has triggered significant protests there. Vladimir Putin, the dictator who launched the war, can view such protests only as a precursor to instability. That is what he has feared most since he was a young KGB officer watching protests tear down communist governments in Eastern Europe.
The evidence suggesting such disquiet is clear. On Sunday, Putin placed Russian nuclear forces at a higher state of alert, despite the absence of a threat from NATO and Ukraine’s lack of such weapons.
The war in Ukraine takes place as China has become more aggressive, though that government seems to be biding its time and observing the west’s responses. It’s not difficult to draw a parallel between the lessons China’s military and political leadership are drawing and the calculations they make with regard to Taiwan.
North Korea fired a probable ballistic missile over the weekend, the first such launch in months. Such acts are lower on the ladder of concern, though, given the reality that the nation’s capabilities are hardly on the same level as its northern neighbor, let alone Russia.
Despite the international challenges, presidencies are won and lost on domestic issues. The office may have been designed to give foreign nations a single point of diplomatic contact, but it has long morphed into an instrument for domestic policy.
Rare are the cases in which international issues alone have altered an election. American failures during the Iran Hostage Crisis undoubtedly cost Jimmy Carter standing in voters’ eyes, but economic woes cemented his 1980 defeat. George H.W. Bush led a successful international coalition in the Gulf War, but a recession doomed his bid in 1992.
Where does that leave us as Americans? None of the challenges we face today are new. Neither, in broad terms, are the current combinations. The details vary, but this moment has recognizable similarities to past crises.
The American people are, and always have been, greater than any occupant of the White House. That remains the case today. We have, through struggle and success, been tempered as a nation and imbued with a strength that is unmatched in human history. But that strength is entirely in our own hands.
Let us close with familiar words. A little more than 184 years ago Abraham Lincoln spoke to the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois. His words seem well fitted to today.
“Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined … could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. …
“If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
The nation passed the test in Lincoln’s time. We can do so again in ours.