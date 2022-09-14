Tuesday’s announcement of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death rocked the community. It was completely unexpected. The fact he was nearly at the end of his tenure with the department, with a well-earned retirement on the horizon, only makes it harder to find some sense in it.
The vast majority of the law enforcement officers and administrators we’ve known over the years are passionate about their work. They enjoy it. But, at the same time, almost every single one will tell you what a grind it can be.
Law enforcement often encounters people at their worst moments. You don’t need an officer to be present when things are going well. You need them when someone is at risk or injured. You need them when there’s the potential for harm either through intent or, in too many cases, an episode triggered by substances or mental health crises.
The conflict-centered incidents that stick most in people’s minds with law enforcement are the exception. Most calls for assistance don’t result in the officer walking into a crime scene. Most don’t involve tragedy or a desperate effort to save a life. But those do happen, and there are enough of them that many officers who have been around for a few years bear the weight of such events.
Add on the sudden loss of the sheriff’s office’s longtime leader, and this is going to be a difficult week for area law enforcement.
The statement released Tuesday night by Cramer’s office gave a quick sketch of his career. But it was enough to see his genuine love of the work he did. He had been with the department in one capacity or another since 1975, an unbroken string of 47 years’ service. That’s rare enough these days, when a career in one place is very much the exception.
Cramer was a reserve deputy, a jailer. He served on patrol and as a detective. He was part of the West Central Drug Task Force as an investigator, then moved up to project director. He became sheriff in 1997. That might have been the most remarkable moment of his career. Write-in candidates rarely make for close races, much less win them.
And it’s not like Cramer relied solely on his experiences in the Chippewa Valley to better equip him for the roles he held. He actively sought to better himself and his department. In 1999 he graduated from the FBI’s national academy.
Calling that an impressive résumé is an understatement of some magnitude.
What the statement didn’t include were some of the memories Cramer shared when he announced his decision several months ago. Things like the ride-along with his brother, who was then an officer for the Eau Claire Police Department, that captured his interest in the field.
Cramer spoke about his plans in broad terms. His wife, Cheryl, planned her own retirement. “She’s three years younger than me,” he told the Leader-Telegram. “We’re getting invites from friends to go places around the country.”
It’s heartbreaking to know those trips won’t happen.
When Cramer announced his pending retirement in February, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk lauded him as one of his mentors. And Kowalczyk noted that others in law enforcement from across the country had relied on Cramer for advice, training and friendship.
We were able to note, without fear of contradiction, that the department Cramer oversaw was free of the kind of controversies that have engulfed other departments in recent years. He had managed to largely retain the public’s respect, no mean feat when trust in institutions as a whole has faced a sharp decline.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office already faced a time of transition, and it will undoubtedly be made more difficult by Cramer’s death. The next sheriff won’t just have big shoes to fill. He will have to do so with a department in mourning.
Our deepest sympathies are with Cheryl, Sheriff Cramer’s friends and the entire law enforcement community in the Chippewa Valley.
We all knew the end of Cramer’s service was approaching. We just wish its arrival hadn’t been so sudden.