Tuesday’s announcement of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death rocked the community. It was completely unexpected. The fact he was nearly at the end of his tenure with the department, with a well-earned retirement on the horizon, only makes it harder to find some sense in it.

The vast majority of the law enforcement officers and administrators we’ve known over the years are passionate about their work. They enjoy it. But, at the same time, almost every single one will tell you what a grind it can be.