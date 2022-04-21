Today marks the 53rd Earth Day, an event that has some surprising Wisconsin roots. Begun in 1970, Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson was a key founder. Nelson’s work wasn’t spurred by any single event, but by a combination of factors that included Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” the 1968 Earthrise photo, and the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill.
Initial efforts borrowed from the teach-in efforts that largely focused on the Vietnam War and, frankly, they weren’t immediately successful. A Madison Avenue ad man created the “Earth Day” concept, and that’s what caught on. The focus shifted from college campuses to grade school students and teachers, and it built enough momentum that President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon planted a tree at the White House to mark the first Earth Day.
The subsequent half-century has seen recognition of Earth Day increase, but so has the political sniping around the event. It’s not as new as people might think. The “Dirty Dozen” campaign targeting 12 sitting members of Congress sought to shift the political ground early on. If, the thinking went, lacking a pro-environmental stance was a political liability, politicians would change.
That worked, and it didn’t. Seven of the targeted members wound up losing their seats. Pro-environment legislation did indeed follow. But the politicization inevitably led to the harsh rhetoric we see today, with little effort to reach compromises.
That’s unfortunate. This really should be one of the fundamental things we can all agree on. After all, is anyone genuinely pro-pollution?
There have been some notable achievements over the past five decades. The Clean Air Act of 1970 played a key role in phasing out the use of lead in gasoline sold in the United States, though it was still more than two decades before it was completely eliminated for most vehicles.
Last year saw a landmark in that process. The last reserves of leaded gasoline were in Algeria, and those were used up in July 2021. This year is the first time in generations that no leaded gasoline is being used anywhere in the world.
There will, indisputably, be a long legacy to contend with even after the end of leaded gasoline. We don’t know the full scope of the health issues the lead exposure caused worldwide, and we probably never will. But the demise of leaded gas is a genuine accomplishment.
The tension surrounding legislation to prevent pollution is often framed as a conflict between the environment and the economy. Frankly, we see that as a false dichotomy. This isn’t a zero-sum game. Cleaning up the environment doesn’t guarantee fewer jobs, and keeping the American economy strong doesn’t require us to ignore the need to protect nature.
What it does mean, whichever position you lean toward, is change. That’s nothing new. The economy today is far different from what it was 100 years ago, and that was clearly different from what it was when our nation was founded.
Any town worthy of the name had at least one blacksmith working in 1800. There were far fewer a century later, though many rural areas still relied on them. A comparative handful of blacksmiths persist today, though many of those are no longer working the craft full time.
Wind and solar energy are newcomers, but they’re growing rapidly. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported jobs involved with solar and wind generation are among the fastest growing sectors in the economy. The fields are expected to continue expanding by as much as 50 percent by the end of the current decade.
There are legitimate debates to be had about how to proceed with steps aimed at environmental protection. But we don’t believe the current political bickering needs to be part of it. We don’t think anyone genuinely wants to leave their children or grandchildren a world in which our air is more toxic, our water more polluted, and the ground more contaminated. Leaving a better world isn’t the debate. It’s how we do so.
Let’s keep that in mind. The steps we take today will reverberate for years. The people who acted to ban lead in gasoline weren’t all around for that process to be completed. But they acted out of responsibility to generations to come, and they did the right thing.
We can find ways to work together on today’s challenges, too.