Research currently taking place at the University of Wisconsin is intriguing. Where advocates have long said addiction should be treated as a health problem, scientists there are using precisely that approach. The researchers believe they’re on the cusp of something that could revolutionize the treatment of addiction: a vaccine.
The basic approach is not a new concept. Chicago researchers had what they believed was a vaccine against addictive drugs 50 years ago. It taught rhesus monkeys’ immune systems to approach things like cocaine and heroin as pathogens, and it appeared to work.
If a vaccine against addiction could be developed, it would herald the arrival of a powerful tool for recovery. It probably couldn’t arrive at a better time. Opioid deaths remain a massive problem. In 2019 our nation lost more than 70,000 people to overdoses, the large majority of which were opioid overdoses.
There are some medical therapies available now. Those act to stop cravings in some cases, highs in others. But none of those turn the body itself against the drugs.
The basic approach should be pretty familiar. Vaccines work by teaching the body to make antibodies to attack a pathogenic invader. They don’t prevent a person from picking up the bug in question, but it does give the body a chance to respond before it can establish a foothold.
In this case, the antibodies are taught to attack the drug when it enters the body. It either slows the drug as it reaches the brain, or prevents it entirely. Marco Pravetoni, a researcher with the University of Washington, told The Seattle Times the current evidence suggests the vaccines are safe and work against a range of drugs. Two states are currently running a trial to test a vaccine against oxycodone, the first time a human trial has been launched for an opioid vaccine.
There’s reason for caution. This isn’t the first time scientists thought they were close to such a step. A nicotine vaccine made it to trials and failed miserably. Sure, people who received the vaccine quit smoking. But so did people who received a placebo, and at about the same rate.
Caution doesn’t mean there isn’t space for some optimism, though. Science often builds on failure. The oft-repeated account of how many light bulbs Thomas Edison created before getting one that was actually useful is an example.
The promise of such a vaccine is tremendous. Imagine being able to offer someone who wanted to kick a drug habit that kind of a leg up on their habit. Imagine if a loved one struggling with addiction could approach the family doctor about getting a shot that might buy them enough time to create new patterns and a better lifestyle.
Imagine not having to go to their funeral.
Opioids are the obvious target for development of such a vaccine, but not the only one. Similar shots to protect against addiction to methamphetamine and other drugs seem possible. It appears possible the body can be trained to reject drugs that have claimed so many lives over the past several decades.
There are significant hurdles to overcome. The current research is being done in an academic setting. That means it doesn’t currently have the backing of a drug company big enough to put a vaccine like this into production. Whether companies would be willing to do so is a question of its own.
Given how far Purdue Pharma went to promote Oxycontin, even with the knowledge of its addictive potential, it’s fair to question whether other companies would manufacture a vaccine that might step on their incomes. It’s hardly a safe bet to say corporate interests would be trumped by public interests.
For now, this is something to watch closely, a potential development that could have very long-lasting effects on public policy. The impact of addiction goes way beyond the addict’s health and the effects on loved ones. Addiction is a clear driver for crime. It strains our correctional systems. We have every reason as a society to want new tools to address it.
We hope this time the research pans out, that scientists are able to give addiction treatment a powerful new tool. It looks like we should know within a few years.