This is less an editorial than an invitation to our readers. We need your help on a couple things.
One of the advantages of our website is that we can see what you’re reading. We know what stories you’re responding to and which ones capture people’s interest. We know that stories on government processes (meetings, decisions, etc.) are more often than not the equivalent of vegetables on the plate. Important, but not the first choice for most people.
And we know that stories about people get strong responses. The top stories on the year are rarely about events. They’re about the people who made things happen. That’s particularly true when it comes to outdoor news.
The most recent example of that came this past February, when the story of an Eau Claire angler’s 46-minute fight to land a huge muskie hit. The story drew very high readership for several days, easily outpacing the rest of the week’s stories.
Was it the most important thing from the week? No. But we get why so many people were engaged with the story. Most people who have gone fishing have stories about the one that got away. This story should have been the same. Landing a muskie that size on four-pound test line shouldn’t work. But it did, and it’s a fish story that Mason Phillips will be telling for years.
We’ve long had a Getting Out page focused on how people can enjoy nature. Not too long ago we added a companion Great Outdoors page. Both run in our Friday paper. While the former is aimed at nature, the latter is about what people are doing outside. And that’s where we’d like you to come in.
While most people aren’t landing fish quite the size of the earlier anecdote, we know there are people out there pulling in the biggest they’ve ever caught. Beyond that, there are always kids getting their first taste of fishing, pulling in the first one they’ve landed. And with smartphones so widespread, we know there are a lot of people taking a lot of pictures.
We’d like our Great Outdoors page to be able to help people share some of those moments. If you have a shot you’d like to share, please send it to Liam Marlaire, our assistant editor, at liam.marlaire@ecpc.com.
The same invitation goes for hunters. We know people love to show off their best results from the season, and we’d like to help with that. Outdoor life is a big part of northwestern Wisconsin, and we hope people will help us show that.
We can hear some of the grousing now. People asking why they should do our work. But that’s not really what we’re asking for. The simple reality is that we can’t be everywhere. We can’t know when someone lands that big fish or gets the buck they’ve been watching for a couple seasons. But those are moments people want to share, and we’d like to help them do it.
When it comes down to it, this invitation is about relationships. Local newspapers have long had close relationships with their readers. It’s why we’re still here, decades after people began predicting our demise. We’re in the community in a way few other things can be.
But relationships require tending. They require communication. That’s what we’re trying to do today. People don’t know there’s an opportunity unless someone tells them. We’d be doing ourselves and our readers a disservice if we didn’t say we wanted to see the hunting and fishing results you’re proud of, then sit around complaining that we don’t get them. If we want results, we have to ask.
The Leader-Telegram has been part of this community since 1881. We’re not going away. But neither are we going to take our readers for granted. We appreciate you asking for the paper to be delivered, that you pick up single copies when you see something interesting, and that readers come to our website at all hours to find Chippewa Valley news. We’re grateful.
So, really, this invitation is also a thank you note. We hope you’ll join us in telling the region’s story for years to come.