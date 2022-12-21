Over the past couple years it became clear both how important a good internet connection is and just how much work there is to be done in order to get rural areas caught up. It’s also clear some of the claims about service don’t match up to reality.
A new map offers a chance to correct that last bit.
The Federal Communications Commission has released a new interactive mapping tool that attempts to show internet availability at specific addresses. The information is from service providers. Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission is asking residents to check the map and push back if it’s inaccurate.
Wisconsin residents can go to https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and enter an address to check their information. The site allows submission of challenges if the maps aren’t accurate for specific locations.
Here’s why this is important. The map is a key piece in distribution of federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds. The money is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, with a goal of getting service into locations that have gone overlooked in past years.
Yes, there’s some irony in the fact a map attempting to show internet access or a lack of it is online. The people left completely out have fewer options to voice that complaint. But this is one of the comparatively rare efforts to develop something like a comprehensive look at the issue, and that makes it worth trying.
Wisconsin is most likely going to receive something between $700 million and $1.1 billion, according to state estimates. That’s about a 57% difference between the low end and the high, and that could significantly alter the response once the money is allocated.
Even the higher end of that estimate isn’t enough to fully deliver high-speed internet to all Wisconsin residents, officials estimate. That would cost something on the order of $1.4 billion. But the funding has the potential to put a big dent in the number of Wisconsin homes that don’t have access to high- speed internet, and that’s a significant gain.
Internet access isn’t just a gain for people who want a Netflix fix. It’s increasingly essential for businesses, even small ones. Customers go online to look at information before turning up in the stores. Online orders dramatically increase the potential customer base for businesses in small communities. And one of the first things a company looks at before deciding whether to relocate or open a branch is whether the location has good internet access.
Rural areas have another issue to contend with that’s easy for regulators to miss. Farms are increasingly reliant on internet connections. Feeding schedules, health monitors and other devices all have come into use on farms over the past decade or so. If a regulator looks at a map and sees the farm house has internet, they may not know the barn doesn’t and needs it.
Regulators also don’t know when customers call to set up access and are told by companies that the desired speed isn’t available, or requires customers to sign up for other services to get the highest speeds. The company’s map may say otherwise, and without direct input from residents the regulators won’t catch the inaccuracy.
There’s also the issue of satellite internet. It’s relatively new, but has made a splash with an Eau Claire County pilot project. It’s widely available — in theory. But costs can be prohibitive for some, and that isn’t something a coverage map shows.
If you check your home’s location and find something off, you can file the challenge on the FCC’s mapping site. There’s also help available through the Wisconsin Broadband Office at PSCStatebroadbandoffice@wisconsin.gov.
This is a case where participation matters significantly. There’s a lot that goes into making sure policymakers have the right information. It’s easy to assume the people in charge have all the information they need, but that’s not always the case. More feedback in this situation allows better decisions.
We encourage people to take a look at the map and check whether their homes’ information is right. We don’t see the importance of access declining in the future, and this may be the best chance to get it delivered for a while.