One of President Joe Biden’s overriding goals in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has been to avoid direct conflict between NATO states and Russia. That policy makes this past weekend’s comments very difficult to understand.
There is no question NATO would prefer to see Ukraine win. The response by members has been nearly unprecedented, with millions of dollars in weaponry sent to Ukraine and sanctions that have dealt an exceptionally harsh blow to Russia’s economy. But, while the Kremlin has called sanctions a form of economic warfare, the actual weapons sent by NATO are being wielded by Ukranian fighters.
The difference gives both NATO and Russia an out, a way to avoid a broader conflict that could easily escalate beyond either’s ability to control. While it’s reasonable to assume most NATO states wouldn’t mind seeing someone other than Vladimir Putin leading Russia, calls for his actual removal have been the province of a lonely few.
Witness the reaction to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Twitter musings about whether there were Russians willing to assassinate Putin. The statements were rightly criticized as deeply irresponsible. When members of a government call for the assassination of a foreign head of state, it’s a red line no one can afford to ignore.
Enter Biden who, on Saturday went entirely off-script in a speech to European leaders. “For God’s sake,” Biden said, “this man cannot remain in power.”
It was a serious error, a gift to Putin and those who sympathize with him. In a stroke, Biden allowed the conversation to shift from the indiscriminate attacks made by Russian forces against Ukranian civilians to whether this war is a proxy conflict with the aim of regime change in Moscow.
While the Russian government likely already believed Putin’s removal was a U.S. goal (this is a deeply paranoid regime, after all) Biden’s comments give it the ability to claim this conflict isn’t really about Ukraine. It gives inadvertent support to Putin’s claims that this is all about the survival of Russia when faced by a hostile alliance that wants to crush it.
The White House quickly began to walk back Biden’s statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statements that the U.S. does not seek regime change in Russia — or elsewhere —were top news for the BBC. But the damage is done. Such efforts rarely work. Sometimes they can soothe bruised egos. In this case, even that’s not going to be possible.
At best, Biden’s ill-advised comment hardened existing fault lines between east and west. At worst, they could give our own allies pause, since many of them have a considerably more tangled relationship, both politically and economically, with Russia than the United States does.
The remark certainly caused ears to prick up in Beijing and Pyongyang. North Korea’s long-running claims that it needs nuclear weapons to avoid U.S. efforts to remove its government just got a boost. While China doesn’t make the same claim, it would hardly have heard Biden’s comments as anything other than confirmation of American aggression.
The truly frustrating thing is that the cost of such a rhetorical gaffe comes with no discernable gain, either politically or on the ground in Ukraine.
When Graham made his ill-advised comments, we passed on saying anything. Graham doesn’t represent Wisconsin, or even the Midwest for that matter. But Biden does. As president, he represents the nation. And when he blunders into such territory, it’s something Americans shouldn’t ignore.
The United States’ approach up until this point in the crisis had been remarkably disciplined. By letting Putin’s false claims and revisionist histories fall flat, the west managed to bolster Ukraine’s position by simply letting Russia bloviate itself into propaganda failures. That approach worked. And that’s the path to which we must return.
Biden made a serious error, but it need not be fatal to western aims. NATO’s hand remains one that is hard to beat, but any poker player knows the risks in overplaying even a strong hand.