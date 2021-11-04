We’re hardly breaking new ground here, but it’s time for the semi-annual reminder that the time is about to change. At least this one is a bit easier to take than what’s coming in a few months.
We’ll have an extra hour or so to snooze Sunday morning, when the time change kicks in. That’s welcome. But the adjustment isn’t over when you finally roll out of bed. It takes a few days to fully get into the groove.
Studies have linked the time change with Daylight Saving Time to more traffic accidents and workplace mishaps. They’re more pronounced in the spring, but any jolt out of the routine can have effects. The study of how the time change affects safety dates to at least 1999, when Stanford University and Johns Hopkins teamed up to look at 21 years of data. And other, more recent research backs up the conclusion that the shifts come with a safety price.
There appears to be a cost with health, too. In 2014, researchers found a 24% increase in the risk of heart attack on the Monday after clocks move forward in the spring. That’s offset by a drop of about 21% in the fall. Other studies suggest a possible link between time changes and strokes.
All of this has started to fuel opposition to Daylight Saving Time itself. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine called for its abolition last year, saying it “incurs significant public health and safety risks, including increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and motor vehicle crashes.”
The AASM suggested simply sticking with standard time year-round. Others have suggested the opposite approach, making Daylight Saving Time permanent. A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress last March would have made that change. Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the sponsors, called the time changes an “antiquated practice.” Unsurprisingly, Congress took no action. But some 29 states have called for that exact change. That includes the neighboring states of Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.
Unlike challenges to many traditions in the U.S., time changes don’t have much of a past to fall back on. In fact, most of American history didn’t involve official regional times at all. The use of time zones dates to 1883, an innovation designed to avoid train crashes caused by the fact different areas had their own local times. But it wasn’t until World War I that the federal government took a role in establishing them. That conflict also saw the first use of Daylight Saving Time, copied from Germany in an effort to boost the war effort.
It wasn’t until 1966 that the U.S. Department of Transportation implemented Daylight Saving Time as a permanent, national feature. And even then some states ignored it.
We’re not all that particular about which change should be made, but we have more than a fair amount of sympathy for the argument that the time changes should end one way or another. The gains in terms of public safety and potential health benefits from a consistent clock make opposition to the changing times reasonable.
While there are those who suggest the time change brings benefits, it’s noticeably difficult to find scholarly research to back up those claims. Assertions that Daylight Saving Time saves fuel aren’t supported by federal studies. Claims that it benefits farmers are also on shaky ground. Cows need to be milked when they need to be milked, and they’re not exactly checking a clock to figure out when that is.
We should note that none of the proposed changes will actually alter how much light we receive. Believe it or not, there are some who think they would. Clocks are our attempt to reflect the solar day. They don’t control how much light is available.
It’s time for the federal government to listen to the majority of states that want changes made and put an end to the clocks jumping around each year. Pick one approach and go with it.
We may miss the extra hour Sunday is going to bring, but we sure won’t be complaining on that first spring when our internal clocks are screaming that we’re getting up too early.