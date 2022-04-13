We’d be remiss if we didn’t note the numerous ways in which people in our community are marking major holidays right now. We hope all find meaning and growth in this time.
Ramadan began in early April. The month, which may well be the best-known Muslim holiday for most, is honored by Muslims worldwide as the time in which the Quran was revealed. It is marked by daytime fasts and will conclude with Eid al Fitr on May 1.
Passover begins Friday and runs through April 23. The holiday marks the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. The weeklong observance is probably most recognized as being the time in which Jews refrain from consuming leavened products made from certain grains, with unleavened matzoh part of the seder meals that mark the holiday’s beginning.
The most widely-celebrated holiday in this area is, unquestionably, Easter. It’s this Sunday, and marks the day on which Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead, completing the task of atoning for humanity’s sins. It’s the holiest day in the Christian calendar.
For adherents of each faith, this is a time in which the mundane concerns of day-to-day life give way to focusing on something more. It’s a time when traditions and memories loom large. Every family has their own ways to mark the holidays, as do the congregations to which they belong.
It’s worth noting some similarities, beyond the fact each is a major moment for an Abrahamic faith. Each holiday relies on lunar calendars, an interesting reminder of how recent modern methods of determining time really are. And each encourages the faith’s followers to find a deeper connection to their beliefs, taking the time to re-engage with things that are all too easily set aside when we focus on day-to-day concerns.
Our country is a bit different from most in that there is no state religion. All are welcome, and can be practiced or not as people choose. There’s no requirement or religious test for being an American.
That distinction goes back to the earliest thoughts on what this country should be. It’s perhaps best seen in a document that deserves to be far better known than it is: the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.
Adopted in 1786, the statute was written by Thomas Jefferson. It rejected the “impious presumption of legislators and rulers … who, being themselves but fallible and uninspired men, … [set] up their own opinions and modes of thinking as the only true and infallible, and as such endeavoring to impose them on others… .”
Succeeding lines show just how different early leaders sought this nation to be. “Our civil rights have no dependence on our religious opinions,” it declared, “any more than our opinions in physics or geometry.”
It’s the statute’s second section that contains the heart of the matter:
“We the General Assembly of Virginia do enact that no man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever, nor shall be enforced, restrained, molested, or burthened in his body or goods, nor shall otherwise suffer, on account of his religious opinions or belief; but that all men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinions in matters of religion, and that the same shall in no wise diminish, enlarge, or affect their civil capacities.”
Jefferson was in Paris, serving as the U.S. ambassador to France, when the statute passed. He was so pleased when it was adopted that he had it translated into French and Italian and distributed it as widely as he could. And he wasn’t alone in viewing it with pride. James Madison called it “a true standard of Religious liberty.” The U.S. Supreme Court would later declare that the statute “defined” religious freedom.
Each of the holidays being marked this week is protected by words not so very different from those of the Virginia statute. It is because of that freedom we can worship and grow in the ways we see fit and that, provided we do not harm others, our practices are safeguarded.
We hope those who celebrate this week find a deeper connection to their most closely-held values. But, whether you’re marking a holiday or not, we hope all can appreciate our nation’s unique allowances for the faiths of others.