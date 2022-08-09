For years, China’s saber rattling on Taiwan has focused the western world on the potential for an invasion of the island China considers a rebellious territory. This week’s events suggest a different approach may be in Beijing’s playbook.

The current spat follows U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, the first by a high-level American politician in a quarter-century. China’s entirely predictable response has been to ratchet up the rhetoric, and it has conducted significant military exercises in the area.