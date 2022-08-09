For years, China’s saber rattling on Taiwan has focused the western world on the potential for an invasion of the island China considers a rebellious territory. This week’s events suggest a different approach may be in Beijing’s playbook.
The current spat follows U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, the first by a high-level American politician in a quarter-century. China’s entirely predictable response has been to ratchet up the rhetoric, and it has conducted significant military exercises in the area.
While the United States shifted diplomatic recognition from Taiwan, where Kuomintang forces fled after losing the Chinese Civil War, to Beijing in 1979, it maintains considerable informal relations with the government in Taipei. U.S. law requires aid in the event of an attack by the Chinese military through the Taiwan Relations Act.
There’s more than a military concern for the U.S. in the event of a Chinese attempt to take Taiwan by force. The American and Chinese economies are deeply intertwined. The sanctions resulting from any attack would have serious repercussions for both nations for years to come.
That’s why Americans everywhere should be paying attention. But there are several reasons to think an invasion might be taking a back seat in Beijing’s mind to a less overt attempt to seize Taiwan.
Back in March we noted that China is undoubtedly paying very close attention to how the war in Ukraine is unfolding. No can look at events since then and fail to come away with an understanding that warfare today is significantly different from what it was even a decade ago.
While drone warfare began with large military drones, today it can be as basic as small, consumer level toys operated by partisans. There’s some evidence of such attacks, though little confirmation. A small drone with a grenade is a very different matter than a Predator with a hellfire missile, but it’s potentially available in far greater numbers.
Then there’s the sheer tenacity Ukrainian forces have shown. They’ve fought tooth and nail, and in a landscape that doesn’t necessarily lend itself to easy defenses. There’s every reason to believe Taiwan’s people would fight just as hard, and they’ve had decades to prepare defensive positions on a mountainous island. Occupation is possible, but it would be a long, bloody fight.
But the recent drills by China suggest invasion may not be its principle aim. You don’t necessarily need boots on the ground to control an island. You just need to isolate it from the rest of the world.
This isn’t a new idea. It’s effectively what Germany attempted in World War I and World War II with Britain. And it’s what the U.S. achieved with some Japanese outposts during the Pacific island hopping campaign. There wasn’t a need in the latter to attack every installation. By controlling approaches and sea lanes, American forces neutralized some outposts without fighting them.
China’s drills demonstrated an ability to cut off access to civilian shipping and aircraft. Doing so in wartime conditions is a different matter, of course. It’s easy to control an area when no one is returning fire. American naval vessels had no desire to be caught in an exercise, but would undoubtedly present a challenge in a wartime scenario.
The question is what the responses would be in something short of open warfare. It’s not all that difficult to blur that line with an approach akin to what the United States used during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The potential payoff for China would be avoiding crippling sanctions while gaining a degree of control over Taiwan. It would probably be short of direct control, but might well be a stepping stone toward it.
Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, said in a recent interview that China poses a real threat to Taiwan. He said the situation has “been getting more serious in recent years.” He added that authoritarian nations are never as stable or strong as they appear, and that democracy “is going to prevail.”
Wu’s confidence has a strong basis. But it is very much in everyone’s interests to make sure that the United States and our allies are indeed focusing on the right things in this very tense situation.