The recent report from the U.S. Treasury Department about the distribution of federal rent assistance paints a picture little short of a debacle. It is entirely unacceptable that 89% of the aid has yet to make it into the hands of renters and their landlords.
The federal government approved $46.5 billion in aid earlier this year. States are still working on how to distribute the first $25 billion, and they aren’t doing very well at it. That’s obviously bad for people who are unable to pay their rents. It does no favors to landlords, either, and they’ve been whipsawed about by the shifting deadlines for the end of an eviction moratorium.
The original moratorium was enacted in March 2020, a direct response to the fact millions of Americans suddenly lost their jobs through no fault of their own. It was cast as a temporary measure, something to help people get through a few months while legislative aid packages were crafted, passed and distributed.
That moratorium ended in late July 2020, and landlords were required to wait 30 days after it expired to file notices to vacate tenant properties.
Now, some 17 months after the initial moratorium was enacted, we’re at much the same place as we were in the spring of 2020. Millions of people still face eviction. Only now they have many more months’ rent to repay. While exactly how many people are in that position varies depending on who is doing the estimate, the Census Bureau puts the figure at 3.5 million renters.
The flood of aid envisioned by Congress has barely been a trickle as bureaucrats from Washington on down wrap themselves in red tape. The fact a small handful of states have managed to distribute their funds swiftly underlines the reality that blame for the delays belongs to virtually every level of government.
The crisis, in short, has not gone away. And the pathetic rate of distribution for the rental assistance is being panned by virtually everyone.
Bob Pinnegar, the National Apartment Association’s president and CEO, called the efforts “a disaster.”
Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, called the problems “glaring and unacceptable.”
There’s no question they’re right. Right now those charged with making sure this aid gets where it needs to go are living down to the crude caricature of bumbling bureaucrats who won’t lift a finger without a notarized form authorizing them to do so.
The numbers don’t lie. Of the $25 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance most states are currently distributing, only $5.1 billion was distributed through July. That’s a hair over 20% of the amount available. And there’s little reason to suspect things will get better when states gain access to the remainder of the $46.5 billion total that Congress authorized.
There’s also little reason to expect this situation to have changed much when the Centers for Disease Control’s moratorium, pitched as a way to curb the spread of COVID, reaches its seemingly inevitable date before the Supreme Court. A federal appeals court rejected a petition from landlords in Alabama and Georgia to block the moratorium, setting up a review by the nation’s high court.
While the Biden administration clearly favors the moratorium, it has also conceded that the legal ground for extensions is not as solid as it would like. Biden himself conceded the legal questions earlier this year when he declined to extend the moratorium, a step he took after Supreme Court members signaled discomfort with indefinite extensions of an emergency measure.
The moratorium must eventually end. Not even the most ardent supporters have argued it should be a permanent measure. The only question is when, and that is separate from the still unresolved issue of the failure to distribute aid to those who need it.
The American people are generous. They understand the realities that led to such massive amounts of money being made available to people who were placed in an undeservedly precarious position.
What they do not understand and cannot accept is how those whose literal job description is to serve the American people can so thoroughly fail to carry out their responsibilities with regard to a vulnerable population.
This failure can only be called shameful. It has made a bad situation worse and created unwarranted fear and stress for millions across the country.
There can be no excuse. It’s time to get this fixed.