It was easy to miss Mike Peterson’s comment during last week’s Washington Town Board meeting about a proposal to rezone land for a major housing development. Most of the focus is on the construction, which would be among the biggest developments ever in Eau Claire County if approved.
It’s not surprising that there are concerns. Requests to rezone 234 acres for a 117-lot development aren’t minor. Neighboring landowners have been vocal in their opposition.
But the comment by Peterson, the town board’s chair, deserves to be highlighted. Here it is in full:
“Thank you everyone for tuning in and expressing your opinions,” Peterson said. “We do take them to heart. I will say something that maybe upsets some people, but the personal attacks and the demands in some of the comments that were made in these letters are deplorable. I am a human being. The rest of the board members are human beings, and I think that we should be treated with some respect.”
He’s right. There should be no place for personal attacks in this discussion. The fact he had to say so is deeply disappointing.
It’s already hard enough to get people to do necessary jobs like what Peterson and his board members do. It takes time people don’t want to spend. It requires attention to details most prefer to gloss over. The people who stand up and say they’ll do the work probably know going in that it’s going to be thankless. But personal attacks are a completely different issue.
Residents in the area may have strong reasons to oppose the current proposal. But being incapable of articulating that opposition without attacking the people making the decision is unacceptable. Don’t mistake a personal attack for reasoned argument or anything resembling a defensible stance. They don’t bolster your position. If anything, alienating the people you need to persuade undermines your goal.
This is far from the first time such things have happened, and it’s not going to be the last. We don’t expect it to be. Human nature means that some people will always turn to salvos against a person’s character or motives, rather than sticking to the issue at hand. It’s a phenomenon so well established that the ad hominem fallacy is one of the most widely known logical fallacies.
In reality, such attacks are a dodge. They duck the issue, rather than take it head-on. By attacking people rather than the subject at hand, people substitute a feeling of argumentation for a reality of insolence.
Unless the issue really is a question of a person’s character, attacks upon said character are irrelevant. That’s the case here. The issue is whether a proposed development should move forward, not the character of the town board members.
While it’s easy to forget, it remains entirely possible to debate an issue passionately, to disagree at a fundamental level with an idea or a plan, and to do so without personally attacking anyone. We’ll grant our state and national elected leaders rarely show that capacity, but it exists nonetheless.
So we’re faced with a couple options to explain the attacks Peterson referenced. Either people got carried away in the heat of the moment, or they decided that such verbal assaults were acceptable. Neither is good, but the former is far more understandable. The number of people who haven’t erroneously lashed out at one time or another is extremely small. We’ve pretty much all done it and, in most cases, come to regret it.
The initial approval from the town board isn’t the final step in the process for this proposal. There are several more to go. We don’t expect opponents to drop their criticisms. We do expect them to drop attacks on people’s characters.
We urge those involved to present their arguments in the best way they can, with well-formed views and articulate critiques. We urge those making the decisions to listen as those views are offered. The right to petition government when people have concerns is literally a First Amendment issue.
Exercising that right does not, however, give license to demean, smear or otherwise attack another person. Such actions rightly drew a rebuke from Peterson and in this editorial. We believe people are generally better than that, and we’d like to see the concerned neighbors prove it during future hearings.