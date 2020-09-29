More than a month ago we said in an editorial that the county should proceed with the forensic audit of the Department of Human Services. The county has not yet made a decision.
There’s certainly room for debate around this issue, and there should be when the price tag is as much as $100,000. But there’s also a point where a decision needs to be made.
We called the audit “a good investment” back in August and we still believe it is. Forensic audits are designed specifically to find evidence of misused money. It’s not your routine audit. It’s invasive. It’s intense in a way annual audits are not. It requires expertise. And it doesn’t come cheap.
Normally, we wouldn’t think such spending is a good idea. Unless there’s a real concern about misuse of funds, it’s like getting a cat scan for a stubbed toe. Sure, you can do it. But it’s not what it was designed to do and is wasted money outside a specific set of circumstances.
Unfortunately, the county is in those circumstances. There isn’t just questionable conduct. Authorities have concluded there is criminal conduct and have filed charges. The issues involving the DHS go beyond those charges, including significant errors in projections that raise questions of their own.
This is one of only a few times when it’s appropriate to turn to the financial equivalent of cutting the Gordian knot. After a forensic audit is complete, there will be no questions about financial improprieties. There will be no question about where the department and its money stand. The evidence will be there to be viewed, for good or ill.
In that way, a forensic audit is a reset for the DHS. It’s a chance for things to be restarted, for everyone to know precisely what the situation is. That opportunity offers protection. If the department can keep clean books from that point forward, we’ll all know the leadership is up to that task. If the DHS falls back into the current questions and errors, we’ll know they aren’t.
The reset also protects taxpayers, albeit in a different way. There are too many questions, too many mistakes and malign acts, for taxpayers to have faith their money is being well spent right now. Taxpayers are owed that assurance, literally, and a forensic audit can get there.
Supervisor Steve Chilson, who co-authored the resolution allowing for up to $100,000 for the audit, made the same public confidence argument earlier this month. Public comments have largely said the same. Some supervisors have questioned the need, saying there is no known wrongdoing beyond the current criminal case. That’s true, but we would caution against conflating an absence of evidence with evidence of absence.
As we said last month, no audit can immediately and completely restore the public’s trust after this many fumbles. That can only come with time. What the audit can do is give confidence that the public is being given a full picture, that no one within DHS or the county government is hiding information. Such obfuscation need not be the result of misconduct. It can be out of simple human embarrassment at people having a peek behind the door and finding a mess.
And right now, the county does have a mess on its hands.
Again, full discussion and debate over spending $100,000 is not dithering. It’s due diligence. It’s what we should expect from our elected officials. Some delay is not just warranted after the initial proposal for the audit, it’s essential.
It is also essential that the county supervisors and the public have a full picture of what has been going on. A full accounting, to be precise. A forensic audit is the best approach to get that.
We hope county supervisors will come to the same conclusion.