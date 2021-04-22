Last fall we supported the proposal for the county to pursue a forensic audit of the Department of Human Services. An audit conducted on behalf of a public body and released upon completion was, we said, one of the best options for the department getting a fresh start.
We didn’t back the plan for the audit to be carried out by the sheriff’s department because that removed any guarantee of the audit’s eventual release. Law enforcement has relatively broad authority to withhold information deemed related to an investigation, and there are cases nationally in which that already wide-ranging ability has been stretched to absurd degrees. If public clarity is the goal, criminal investigation isn’t necessarily the best path.
The fact the sheriff’s department has said little isn’t surprising. Most departments prefer to play their cards close to the vest when an investigation is underway. And forensic audits are hardly quick processes. Financial investigations always take a lot of time, and this process goes well beyond a baseline annual audit.
Still, we’d like to see some update given. While criminal investigations are in many cases open-ended, without an obvious deadline aside from statutes of limitations, the auditors should have a good idea of how far along they now are and how long it will take for the work to be completed. We’d like to hear that.
Having a general timeline of when the department expects the report would serve two purposes. One, it would assure people progress is being made and that the previous announcements aren’t just languishing. It would also give people an idea of when we might expect to begin hearing other announcements. Adding in the amount spent thus far and the projected final bill wouldn’t be a bad idea, either.
Our goal for the audit was public accountability and a chance for everyone to know precisely where the DHS stood. It was a way to give the people in the department a completely blank slate from which to work. It can still be that.
As far back as last August we emphasized the audit’s potential to answer questions. It still has that ability. But the only way it can do so is if the results become public. Given the link now between the audit and the sheriff’s investigation, that’s trickier now. But there is no reason to think the audit should be permanently withheld, regardless of what the investigation’s ultimate results are.
Public accountability and oversight have become more difficult over the past 13 months as the pandemic closed down in-person meetings and shifted many of the practices that allowed easy observation of government processes. Broadcasts and access to Zoom meetings helps. But there never is a true substitute for being able to observe events in person.
We’ve seen pushes this year to remove legal notices from newspapers under the flawed argument that somehow removing them would improve public awareness and access. People know to go to papers for legals, and Wisconsin newspapers provide a free website for people to examine them.
Newspapers’ oversight role means asking for updates on ongoing stories, too. Just like we’re doing here. While there may be no legal compulsion that requires one, local governments also need to be aware of the potential gains they can realize by voluntary actions. There’s a benefit to not just being open, but being seen to be open about where things stand.
Good government is, to a significant extent, open government. Trust is cyclical. When people lose faith in institutions, they will look for information that backs up that view. And, typically, you find what you’re looking for.
The reverse can also be true. Giving people reasons to trust government can lead to them spotting additional reasons to do so. Being open about what’s happening can help that process. There are times, of course, that you can’t give people every detail they may want. Explaining why in those situations is essential.
While we’re focusing this on the need for an update on the forensic audit, the broader lesson of openness and transparency is applicable to any level of government. Governments must be responsive to those they serve, and openness is one way in which it should do so.
Secrecy may seem attractive, but it’s not your best move in the long run.