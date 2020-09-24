Tonight is a night many athletes weren’t sure whether they would see this year. It’s the start of the prep football season.
Not everyone is on the field. Those who are know the season may not be fully played. There aren’t any guarantees, but the teams are ready to take their best shots.
Other high school sports have already begun play. But football, aside from having the biggest following, probably also poses some of the clearest risks. There’s a big difference between the occasional contact in other sports and the fact football guarantees close contact for multiple players on every single play.
We’d be surprised if there are no COVID cases transmitted as a result of games. But the results we’re seeing thus far with the school year have us more cautiously optimistic than we were a few weeks ago. While colleges and universities saw significant outbreaks as classes began, there hasn’t been an increase on anything like the same scale from school districts around the state. Those are off to a better start than many would have predicted.
That sort of difference, which is difficult to explain in many cases, is in line with what we know about the coronavirus from watching over the past few months. The baffling, seemingly arbitrary way it has hit some populations and not others, the way it has produced everything from excruciating deaths to a couple of sniffles, has medical experts perplexed.
The only thing anyone can say with any guarantee of being right is that there are no guarantees. People react differently. The virus lays some people out and leaves others without them ever knowing they harbored it.
Thanks to a combination of changes in behavior, learning by medical professionals and, possibly, the virus itself, the fatality rate now is not the same as it was when the virus first emerged. That doesn’t mean it cannot spike if people aren’t careful, but you’re probably better off if you’re sick today than if you had gotten the virus in March.
That complicates the process when making decisions about what is safe behavior and what isn’t. We’re not used to doctors not having clear answers. People have come to view the medical profession as something approaching infallible, an image bolstered by any of the dozen or so medical dramas that air on television every day. So, confronted with the reality that medical knowledge is gained by experience, and that it isn’t perfect, it comes as a shock to many.
As we have said before, what we do not know about this virus still outweighs what we do. But we’re learning. We’re adapting our behaviors to fit what we now understand. And, until a vaccine is ready, that’s our best bet.
We hope the seasons go well in all sports, mostly for the students. There’s only one chance at high school experiences. There’s only one time you get to make those memories.
There will come a time when the pandemic isn’t the big story, when it is comfortably in the rear view mirror. We don’t expect things to be exactly the same. Too much has been altered for too many people. But something resembling what we think of as normal will return.
When it does, the opportunities taken today to make memories and have experiences will have been valuable. They’ll become stories passed down to future generations. Players today will talk about how they took to the field or the court in these most unusual times.
So, as the football season begins, we wish everyone luck. We’ll need a little bit to get through the season without major disruptions. We’ll need everyone doing their best to have a chance of pulling these seasons off.
It’s not normal. It’s not what anyone thought would happen when teams took the field last year.
But it’s what we can do and, for now, that’s enough.