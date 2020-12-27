The bombing in Nashville on Christmas Day remains an inexplicable act. While authorities continue their investigation, the rest of the nation is left to wonder why.
On Sunday afternoon authorities announced they know who set off the bomb in Nashville. They identified Anthony Warner as the bomber, and said he died in the explosion.
We don’t yet know much about Warner. He was from Tennessee. He was 63 years old. Public records show he had experience with electronics and alarms, which could explain how he built his device, and that he previously worked as a computer consultant. What’s missing from that is the question we most want to know: why?
That’s not an easy question to answer. It’s possible we may never have an answer that is satisfactory. That’s not what people want to hear, but it’s one potential outcome.
What it is most clearly is a reminder of why we need to live out lives with an open eye, with vigilance, but with a clear understanding of the difference between vigilance and paranoia.
The purpose of terrorist acts is to create fear. It is to force us to live differently, to become something other than we are. It seeks to accomplish its ends by creating a pervading sense of fear in our communities, and our reactions to that fear.
By and large, it’s a fear we don’t need.
True, things can happen anywhere. New York City is a world center, and such locations do draw outsized amounts of attention to them. They’re targets simply by virtue of the attention any incident at those locations would instantly command.
Can the same really be said of Oklahoma City, though? What about Oak Creek, a community in our own state, which in 2012 saw the murders of six people at a Sikh temple? The reality is that the sick ideologies that hold terrorism to be a useful weapon don’t draw too many distinctions between locations of various targets.
Most people are, by now, familiar with the “See something, say something” campaign. The goal is simple: interrupt incidents of terrorism by reporting things that seem out of the ordinary. And it works. While most tips aren’t related to anything remotely involving terrorism, some are. And those tips offer opportunities for the authorities to intervene.
That’s where vigilance comes in. People can generally see when something isn’t right in places with which they are familiar. We know our neighborhoods, our neighbors. We know when something looks out of place. This is the Midwest, after all.
But let us not allow that useful sense of vigilance to become something that has us jumping at shadows, seeing plots in everyday activities. Midwesterners are known for being pretty level-headed. Let’s show that aspect, too.
Events like what happened in Nashville are rare in their scale. They are not, or at least shouldn’t be, everyday concerns. You’re probably more likely to be hit by lightning than be injured in a terrorist attack. And you’re certainly more likely to contract COVID, which is a much more immediate concern. Let us recognize risk, but also likelihoods.
But even more than that, let us recognize the need to find ways to bring our communities together, to bridge the gaps that separate us from one another and forge stronger ties that can lead to a brighter future for us all. Let us resist the urge to live in fear, instead choosing to seek peace with each other.
Those are loftier goals than anything imagined by those who would fill communities with fear. Those are goals worthy of communities like ours. Those are challenges which the Chippewa Valley should be dedicating itself to meeting.
That, in the end, is the best response to events like this.