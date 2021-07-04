Bruce Barker saw more than a few milestones at Chippewa Valley Technical College over the course of his two-plus decades with the school. He spent the past dozen years as the president of Eau Claire’s oldest institution of higher education.
Back in September 2012, when CVTC celebrated its centennial, Barker had been president for just a few years. He saw the school’s traditions as an ongoing source of strength. Yes, the application of math and science had changed radically over the preceding century. But the basics, Barker insisted, “are still there.”
That’s still the case. Barker handed over the role of president to Sunem Beaton-Garcia last week. The transition came with relatively little fanfare, as befits someone whose steady leadership was more about making sure things were done right than done for show.
The results of Barker’s tenure speak for themselves. While many talk about wanting to leave things better when they leave than when they arrived, Barker actually did it.
In the fall of 2013, CVTC announced plans for a new Fire and Paramedic Training Center. It was an ambitious goal, one that Barker said would allow the school to take its longtime training programs for emergency services to a higher level. By May of 2014 the school was showing off the new center which was, at the time, one of only four similar training facilities nationwide.
Less than a month later, CVTC began working on a new Energy Education Center. It wasn’t a brand new idea; four years of planning and fundraising preceded it. Ground was broken in August 2014, and the center opened in the summer of 2015.
Early last year, Barker shepherded a $48 million referendum to a successful vote, allowing construction of the new Transportation Education Center, expansion of the Emergency Services Education Center, a new fabrication lab at the Manufacturing Education Center, the purchase of additional land at the River Falls campus and a number of smaller projects. The referendum drew the support of 62.2% of voters, a strong showing of support for the college and an indicator of trust in its leadership.
CVTC even managed to buck statewide trends in enrollment in recent years. While other technical colleges in Wisconsin saw falling enrollment numbers, CVTC grew.
Last December, Barker announced his decision to turn in the keys to the president’s office. After 21 years with CVTC, time Barker called “a wonderful experience and privilege,” it was time to go. While justifiably proud of his accomplishments, Barker said he understood the college’s future depended heavily on technology, and that just wasn’t his strongest area. It was a characteristically clear-eyed assessment, the kind of reasoning that let Barker make good decisions on behalf of CVTC.
The final list of accomplishments goes further than what is described above. Barker’s tenure saw CVTC’s program catalog double through addition of new fields and increased specialization in others. CVTC began study abroad programs and established a chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society. And he led the school through the extraordinary challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barker’s legacy is clear. He can justifiably claim to have shaped CVTC’s modern presence as much as anyone else. He handed Beaton-Garcia a strong institution to guide, one that has clear momentum as it works toward a seemingly bright future.
Beaton-Garcia’s tenure will be different. Her strengths differ from Barker, and it’s impossible to say what challenges she will face in her time as president. But she has the advantage of following someone whose leadership ensured CVTC is a respected, valued establishment. She arrives with a different mandate than so many other leaders in higher education. She doesn’t need to calm a crisis or curtail damage from a scandal. She takes over at a thriving, growing institution.
There’s reason for optimism. Awareness of the value of skills such as those taught at technical colleges is growing nationally. Appreciation for their role in helping students grow into successful careers is higher than it has been in quite some time.
We wish both Barker and Beaton-Garcia well. Barker now has time to enjoy a well-earned retirement. Beaton-Garcia faces new challenges in a new community.
It’s a new era at CVTC. We hope it’s as successful as the last one.