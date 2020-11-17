There are a lot of charitable organizations that have been hit hard this year by the pandemic’s blows to fundraisers and other routine events. Groups that usually wouldn’t have to think twice about bringing in revenue have been forced to deal with the kind of hurdles they never imagined running into.
Few, though, have been faced with the range of issues that have beset the effort to shelter Eau Claire’s homeless population. Support structures long thought to be adequate proved to have shortfalls in an age of social distancing. So they’ve been housed at the ice arena during the summer. As the weather cooled, they moved to a disused store.
The need for keeping people at a distance from one another led to one set of problems. Fears among clients that they wouldn’t be able to do so created others.
While the groups supporting the shelter have done admirable work in maintaining some semblance of routine services, it’s clear additional changes could well be coming. There’s no way this year didn’t punch holes in their budgets, as well as those of dozens of other groups.
Appeals for charitable support are commonplace during the holiday season. We’d encourage our readers to start a little bit earlier this year.
Different groups will, of course, have very different needs. And that’s why we can’t make a blanket suggestion on what people can do to support them. One may have an immediate need for cash, while another may need cleaning supplies.
Where should one start given the potential range of needs? Ask.
The charities and organizations that offer services in Eau Claire and throughout the Chippewa Valley know their work. They know what they can do with certain items and whether they have contacts that would allow them to stretch dollars farther than most consumers could. Others may just need some of your time. So ask them what they need.
Use the guidance those organizations give to plan your next steps. If you believe in a group’s work and trust it enough to donate, trust it to know how you can best help.
There are a lot of needs in the community this year. Yes, the economy is in better shape than it was this spring. But there’s a key difference between better and fully recovered. The remnants of unemployment are likely to be stubborn, largely involving the final businesses and industries to reopen. They probably won’t do so until sometime in the middle of next year at the earliest. That means enduring need for the community over the course of the next several months.
The needs for which those services were created will doubtless endure. People will still need shelter. People will still need a hand with food. How the services themselves endure will depend in no small part on how we behave in the coming weeks and months.
The key question, then, is whether we are willing to let established assistance organizations fall by the wayside. Doing so would inevitably create situations down the road in which we would need to rebuild them as a community. Challenges with housing and hunger aren’t going anywhere.
We can save ourselves time and trouble, not to mention the frustrations that go with establishing any new organization, by ensuring the structures we have now survive and thrive in the coming year. They need our help now, though.
Help, as we said, can take many forms. It can be time, it can be treasure. They need volunteers and donors alike. So how much do you want to see the structures that help those who are among the most vulnerable in our community survive?
We hope you’ll find ways to help. And if you’re not sure how, ask the organizations you support what they need. We’re sure they’ll have a list.