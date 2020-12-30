This week’s snow seems likely to stick around for a bit. It’s not as much as the Chippewa Valley is used to seeing at this time of year, but it’s a start.
The snow should also be a reminder to area drivers to be careful. The more snow that begins to add up, the more people there will be out enjoying it.
Wisconsin is fortunate in that respect. Sure, the snow can be a pain to drive in, but it also offers opportunities for snowmobilers and cross-country skiing that allow people to have some fun during the winter months. Skiing is a fantastic way to get some exercise in. Driving a snowmobile isn’t quite the same level of exertion, but it still gets people off the couch and away from the television for a while.
As winter progresses we will doubtlessly see more people engaged in those activities. Some trails inevitably cross roads, and that’s where our cautionary note comes into play. Yes, everyone needs to be careful, but drivers have a particular responsibility to be aware of what’s going on around them when they’re behind the wheel.
There’s no question who loses in a conflict between a car and a skier. A snowmobile rider is also considerably less protected than a car’s driver. That means people need to be careful.
In a normal year we’d have already gotten used to having snow on the ground. November and December get an average of about 15.3 inches of snow in Eau Claire, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
This year? Well, we’re looking at less than a third of the average. Only five years since 1949 have seen less snow to close out the calendar. And that’s not going to change for the next week or so. The National Weather Service expects 2021 to start off with temperatures well above normal. Early next week will see more melting than anything else. Even the long-range forecasts for January don’t anticipate major changes in this pattern for quite a while.
That means people will also be trying to take advantage of whatever opportunities roll around for winter recreation. Few things are as frustrating as having the gear ready to go, and Mother Nature decides not to cooperate. Even an inch of snow can feel like an engraved invitation at that point.
So be careful out there. Watch where you’re driving and, if you know there’s a trail in the vicinity, be a little more vigilant than usual.
Tonight is also New Year’s Eve. We know folks will be celebrating the end of 2020. Getting out of this year feels like an accomplishment of its own. But please remember to celebrate safely. If there was ever a year to celebrate at home, in the company of family, this is it.
If you find yourself out to mark the change in years, please don’t drink and drive. Get a cab. Call an Uber or Lyft. Have a designated driver. Whatever you do, make sure you can get home without endangering yourself or others.
As we close out an exceptionally challenging year, we want our readers to know how very much they are appreciated. At the end of the day, you’re really the ones we’re working for. You’re the ones whose consistency and support has kept this paper going for all these years, and why we firmly believe we have a bright future.
Thank you to those who have supported us in 2020, readers and advertisers alike. Thank you to those who have challenged us to do better, who have offered constructive critiques of our work. We hear you, and we’re working to improve.
Here’s to 2021. May it be better than the year gone by, and may we all find success in the next 12 months.