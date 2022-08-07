If you read these editorials consistently, you’ve seen us mention the Leader-Telegram’s community advisory board. It’s a group of readers who give us feedback, make suggestions, or just ask questions about how and why we make decisions.
(Quick diversion from today’s point: We are looking for a few new members. The board meets twice per month for about 45 minutes each time. If you’re interested in joining us please send an email to our editor at matt.milner@ecpc.com.)
One of the discussions during last week’s community advisory board meeting was the upcoming primary. There was a request to have the ballot printed more frequently, which isn’t something the newsroom is involved with at all. But it was remarkable timing, given that the sample ballot was in the next morning’s paper.
Another member pointed out that there can be considerable variation on the ballot, depending on whether there are local initiatives up for a vote. It’s difficult, given that, for us to publish every possible permutation of the ballot for readers throughout the area. But she suggested we mention there is a way for people to get their local ballot: myvote.wi.gov.
The site isn’t partisan. In fact, it’s run by the state’s elections commission. The point is to offer people the chance to find out exactly what they can vote on.
Clicking on “What’s on my ballot” takes users to a page that has a simple address form. Put in your address and you get a sample ballot. It’s straightforward and easy to understand, with options for the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution parties’ primary ballots.
Another member of our board was very interested in the website because he wasn’t sure whether his polling place had changed. There’s an option for that, too. Again, you put in your address and you get the address for your local polling place. There’s even a map showing where it is.
Not registered to vote? You can get the ball rolling on that through myvote.wi.gov. There’s an option to request an absentee ballot, and you can track that ballot back to the clerk’s office after you send it back in.
Other parts of the site also offer ways to learn how elections work, volunteering to be a poll worker and find election results. It’s as close as Wisconsin has to a one-stop shop for election information.
There’s a good argument for knowing what is on the ballot and how you plan to vote before showing up on election day. While mistakes are rare, they do happen. If you know what you’re looking for, you’ll be far better able to spot it if you’re accidentally given the wrong ballot or there’s a misprint.
Beyond that, though, there’s the simple act of engaging with elections and voting with a clear understanding of what you’re doing. This isn’t an act that should be viewed with irritation or as another chore. The right to vote is one much of the world simply cannot take for granted. We shouldn’t, either.
We’re not going to wade into the ongoing arguments over ballot boxes or absentee ballots. That’s not what this editorial is about. What we’re focusing on here is that, if you are eligible to vote, you should do so. And preparations like checking your polling place ahead of time and having an idea of what to expect when you’re handed the ballot are a good idea.
Voting is, when viewed through a historical lens, a radical act. It’s an act based on the belief that people can and should have a voice in their government. It’s a rejection of most of human history, in which the strongest or the richest more often than not imposed their wills upon a much larger population.
Perhaps the best defense of the idea of voting comes from Harry Emerson Fosdick. He was an American pastor who was most active in the early part of the 20th century. “Democracy,” he said, “is based upon the conviction there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people.”