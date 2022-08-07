If you read these editorials consistently, you’ve seen us mention the Leader-Telegram’s community advisory board. It’s a group of readers who give us feedback, make suggestions, or just ask questions about how and why we make decisions.

(Quick diversion from today’s point: We are looking for a few new members. The board meets twice per month for about 45 minutes each time. If you’re interested in joining us please send an email to our editor at matt.milner@ecpc.com.)