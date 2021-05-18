There’s going to be a lot of confusion in the coming days and weeks about when masks may be required and when they won’t. The advice from the Centers for Disease Control has changed, and many area counties are scrambling to catch up.
Businesses are, too. And the arrival of summer events that can draw thousands will add their own layer of expectations. Amid all this we have just one piece of advice for everyone: be patient with each other.
It’s entirely likely that some businesses may ask patrons to continue wearing masks while they’re in the store or building. The fact they aren’t required to do so doesn’t mean they can’t do so. And, just like individuals, business owners will reach conclusions about safety at different times.
In cases where businesses keep the mask requirement, it doesn’t help anyone to stand at the front of the business berating an employee. The chances that employee created the requirement are vanishingly small. The chance that person can alter it is likewise miniscule. Venting anger or frustration at someone who is simply following the business’ instructions isn’t a good look, nor does it do any good.
What can help is good communication ahead of time. That’s not necessarily an option for small mom-and-pop stores, but major events should be clear to those planning to attend about what expectations and requirements will be in place. Music festivals, sporting events, etc., can all prominently spell out on their websites the mask policies for attendees. It’s an easy step that can avoid confusion.
Those who plan to attend such events can do themselves a favor by doing a bit of checking ahead of time. Taking five minutes to check ahead can save everyone headaches.
It’s not going to be long before this is largely a moot point. The figures back that up.
The number of new COVID cases reported in Wisconsin on Monday was the lowest in a year. More than half of the people age 35 or older have been vaccinated, and that figure continues to climb. Hospitalizations aren’t falling as fast, but it seems likely they will in the coming months. Deaths are definitely down. It has been three months since the state saw 50 in a day, and zeros are becoming more common.
After 14 months of anxiety and uncertainty, everyone is tired. We’ve spent more than a year on edge. We’ve watched events play out with, until recently, no clear endgame. We’ve seen people split on medical issues based on political affiliation. This is not a time when patience will come naturally.
Yet this is precisely when we need to be patient. Patient with ourselves, with our families. We must be patient with others, with those who agree with us and those who do not. It isn’t easy. But it’s what we need.
It has been a long, hard road. But we can see the end. We can see the time when people will be limited only by whether they feel ready to engage in activities, and it’s not that far away.
Not everyone is going to feel like diving in at the deep end immediately. It’s going to take some time to shake the sense of nervousness about being in crowds for many. And that’s ok. Be patient.
We’re looking forward to seeing things pick up again, to being able to decide whether to go to a game or a restaurant based on whether we feel like doing it rather than assessing risk. The time is coming, and we’re glad to see it.
There’s real optimism about this summer, and it is well warranted. But for now, be patient. We have all come a long way in the past year. Give yourself a break, and do the same for others.