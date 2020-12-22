It’s hard to believe this needs to be said each year, but with the holidays upon us the reminder is worthwhile: please don’t drink and drive.
The past several decades have seen genuine improvement on this issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said alcohol-related crashes, injuries and fatalities were at their highest in 1979. Since then there has been sustained improvement, with far fewer lives lost or irrevocably altered due to drunken driving.
It’s hard to have sustained improvement on issues, but Wisconsin has done that very well.
Nationally, this is unquestionably an issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there were 10,142 fatalities involving impaired drivers last year, more than 27 per day. That figure is down from its peak. Here’s the thing, though: every one of those deaths is avoidable. The only acceptable number is zero.
With all the progress made over the past few decades, why raise the issue again? Because there are some warning signs this year in particular. State data shows increased purchases of alcohol from liquor stores, unsurprising given the spring closures of bars and the advice to avoid crowds. Wisconsin has also seen far fewer miles driven by residents this year.
Overall crashes and injuries fell this year, too. But fatalities rose. A report released at the beginning of this month indicated fatal crashes are up more than 17 percent this year, and the number of people killed is up 20 percent. Alcohol-related crashes rose by 50 percent.
That’s not the direction Wisconsin needs to be heading.
We’re not saying don’t drink. Prohibition didn’t work a century ago and there’s no reason to think it would now. If people choose to drink alcohol, that’s a choice responsible adults can make.
What we are saying is that you shouldn’t be behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. The blood alcohol concentration limit for Wisconsin is 0.08. That’s not a difficult mark to hit if you aren’t keeping a close eye on your consumption. If you have three or more prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, your limit drops to 0.02.
It’s not as if the limit is some sort of magical threshold at which a person goes from being fully in command of their reactions, responses and abilities to being too impaired to drive safely. Impairment starts at lower levels. The limit is merely the point at which the state deems that impairment to be too significant to risk driving.
Again, from the NHTSA: “As alcohol levels rise in a person’s system, the negative effects on the central nervous system increase, too. … [E]ven a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability.”
Responsible drivers know to quit drinking well before they plan to get behind the wheel. Even better is the designated driver, which has seen a significant increase in use over the past couple decades.
Taxis and services like Lyft or Uber offer easily-accessible ways to get home if you find yourself in the position of having had too much without a sober driver. It may be momentarily embarrassing to have to leave your car at a friend’s house or bar overnight, but we’d be willing to be those involved would far rather see you alive the next day.
Enjoy the holidays. But do so safely. Don’t risk your life by getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking. It’s not just your life at stake, either. When an impaired driver is on the road, the lives of everyone else nearby are at risk as well.
There aren’t any excuses. If you’re old enough to drink, you’re old enough to know you have to take responsibility for the decisions you make while drinking. You’re old enough to face the consequences of a bad decision. Drinking and driving can have some truly horrific consequences that we’d rather no one have to face.
It’s a matter of personal responsibility and public safety. Please, don’t drink and drive.