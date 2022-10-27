We know this is early, but we’re going to get a little bit ahead of the game here and remind people that you’re going to need to be careful driving next Monday evening. It’s Halloween.
The percentage of Americans celebrating Halloween each year is the kind of figure a politician could only dream of. Only once since 2015 have fewer than 60 percent of Americans participated in some form or fashion. That was in 2020, when the COVID pandemic knocked it down to 58 percent.
Estimates for 2022 suggest something around 69 percent of Americans will find some Halloween festivities to engage in. We spend some $3.6 billion on costumes and not much less on decorations ($3.4 billion). Candy, the focus of the day for those under age 12 — and a not insignificant percentage of those older — comes in at around $3 billion.
The eye-popping numbers have been rising rapidly since the early part of this century. Total Halloween expenditures in 2005 were less than what people now spend on decorations. In 2021 spending topped $10 billion for the first time, driven in part by pent-up demand after 2020, and it’s up from that this year.
In short, Halloween is a big deal even if you’re not out waiting for the Great Pumpkin. Let’s make sure it’s also safe.
There’s not a huge amount of data out there about Halloween safety, but what there is strongly suggests an elevated risk for children. No, it’s not generally about candy tampering. While there are a handful of such cases, most are urban legend.
The risk is in the combination of cars, children, costumes and distraction. A 2021 story by Wisconsin Public Radio drew on a study by the National Highway Traffic Administration from three years earlier. That study looked at pedestrian fatalities between 5 p.m. and midnight on Halloween and compared them to data from one week earlier and one week later. The number of fatalities on Halloween was 10 times higher for children between 4-8 years old on Halloween than on the control nights.
In the abstract, that’s not surprising. Halloween has a larger number of children outside and they’re out later into the evening. And a child excited about getting to the next house may be significantly less concerned with looking both ways for cars before running across the street.
Throw in the fact many costumes make use of dark colors and that drivers don’t have the usual sunlight to make viewing easier, and you have a potentially risky situation.
That puts the responsibility on drivers. If you’re out in an area where there are kids trick-or-treating, take it slow. Watch carefully, especially when parked cars along the side of the road create blind spots. It’s well worth taking a few extra minutes to get to your destination in order to avoid a tragedy.
And if you’re attending a party for adults, it should go without saying to never drive while intoxicated.
For parents, it might be worth the time (and potentially candy) it takes to negotiate a stripe of reflective tape or a glow stick that makes it easier for drivers to spot your little ones. And it’s always worth the reminder before heading out that they’ll need to be careful, too.
Halloween can, and should be, a lot of fun for all ages. Aside from the sugar rush, it’s flat-out fun to see the costumes and creativity. Some people go in for family-themed options, while others put many hours of work into dazzling people individually. It’s a holiday that has room for all shapes, sizes, and senses of fun.
And, when we’re putting together the paper, we’d prefer by far to have a photo of one of those costumes for readers to wake up to on Nov. 1 than word of someone hurt in an accident that didn’t need to happen. We live here, too, and when people in our community are hurting we feel it.
So be safe on Monday. Enjoy Halloween, by all means, whether that means taking in a spooky movie, keeping up with the trick-or-treaters, or curling up with a stash of sugar. Have fun. But let’s not forget to keep it safe as well.