We know this is early, but we’re going to get a little bit ahead of the game here and remind people that you’re going to need to be careful driving next Monday evening. It’s Halloween.

The percentage of Americans celebrating Halloween each year is the kind of figure a politician could only dream of. Only once since 2015 have fewer than 60 percent of Americans participated in some form or fashion. That was in 2020, when the COVID pandemic knocked it down to 58 percent.