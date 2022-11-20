This is one of the busiest weeks of the year for many people. There’s travel, shopping, family and friends to catch up with, and a ton of stress amid the (hopefully) happy memories people create. It’s a busy week for us, too, but we want to take a moment to remind people to be safe.
With so much travel taking place around the Thanksgiving holiday, the forecast is always closely watched. All things considered, it doesn’t look too bad for Wisconsin in late November. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 30s by midweek.
The only chance of the flakes we saw last week arrives Thursday and it’s not expected to amount to anything. So while the Buffalo area continues to dig out from close to 6.5 feet of snow, the worst the Chippewa Valley has to be worried about is getting a little damp during a touch football game.
There’s more to safe travel than the weather, of course. Make sure you’re alert if you’re driving, especially if it’s a long distance. Inattention doesn’t require a cell phone. Distraction and fatigue are equally risky, and it only takes a second for something to go wrong. Make sure you’re paying attention if you’re behind the wheel. If you’re getting tired, take a break or have someone else drive for a while.
For those preparing big Thanksgiving Day meals, there’s a need for safety, too. Every year we hear about fires caused by grease from turkeys cooking. Remember, water won’t put out a grease fire. In fact, the fire will turn the water into steam, which carries burning oil droplets into the air and spreads the fire.
If the flareup is in the oven keep the door closed. It will run out of oxygen and smother itself. If it’s on a stovetop, put a lid over the container if you can. Otherwise, use a fire extinguisher that can put out grease fires. Checking the fire extinguisher beforehand — you do have one, right? — will tell you what kinds of fires it’s approved for.
Cooking can also lead to any number of minor mishaps. Know how to treat a minor burn or cut from a knife. Sharp knives are safer, since they’re less likely to slip. So checking them before starting in on the cooking is a good move.
The day after Thanksgiving warrants its own heads-up. Black Friday has lost a little of its luster over the past decade as companies begin their specials well in advance. That’s especially true online. But plenty of people will still head out to the stores to shop.
If you’re one of them, be patient. Delays and lines are pretty much guaranteed, and there’s not much anyone can do about that. Everyone has seen footage in years past of near riots at stores as they open. That’s not necessary, and we’d rather not have the Chippewa Valley in the national spotlight for that kind of behavior.
Parking lots require extra attention, since both drivers and pedestrians may well be distracted. Shoppers heading in and out are often focused on their purchases, and drivers are craning their necks to find an open space. That doesn’t absolve either side of the need to be aware of surroundings and where both cars and people are.
As we mentioned last week, we’ll be sending out the Thanksgiving paper early to give our press workers a bit of extra holiday time with their friends and families. Friday’s paper will be back on the normal schedule. And we hope they, like so many of you, will find the break a welcome refreshment as we head into the holiday season.
One last note: remember that this season isn’t so kind to some. People who have lost loved ones or are away from family can struggle at this time of year. This season is filled with fond memories for most people, and in many of those cases we’re able to reconnect with them in some way. When that’s not an option, it can be painful. A little kindness can go a long way, and it doesn’t cost a thing.