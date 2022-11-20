This is one of the busiest weeks of the year for many people. There’s travel, shopping, family and friends to catch up with, and a ton of stress amid the (hopefully) happy memories people create. It’s a busy week for us, too, but we want to take a moment to remind people to be safe.

With so much travel taking place around the Thanksgiving holiday, the forecast is always closely watched. All things considered, it doesn’t look too bad for Wisconsin in late November. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 30s by midweek.