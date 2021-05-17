Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia impressed us during her visit to Eau Claire last week. While it’s always risky to draw firm conclusions from a small sample, some of what she said bodes well for what Chippewa Valley Technical College can continue to mean to the region.
No one expected outgoing President Bruce Barker to be leaving after a year like this one. But there’s a certain sense to it. The school had an experienced hand at the wheel during the pandemic. With all signs pointing to a much more normal year when classes convene again in the fall, there’s an opportunity for changes without disrupting things the way they normally would. After all, how much more disruptive could things really be than 2020-21?
Barker served the school well. His long tenure and his standing will not be easily replaced. Frankly, we’d suggest his successor not try to replace him. Succession isn’t replacement. Following someone does not mean rigid adherence to the path they laid out. That is the way to stagnation.
Barker was well aware of that, admitting technology wasn’t his strongest area. People bring their own strengths to bear on jobs, and we look forward to seeing what Beaton-Garcia can do. There will be areas, we’re sure, in which she will be able to outperform her predecessor, and areas in which she does not. That’s simply the way it goes.
But we’re encouraged by what we’ve seen thus far. The emphasis on listening to both those within the school and those outside it is good. It’s not unreasonable to think a new leader should arrive with some ideas in hand, but neither is it a bad move to keep an open mind and learn about the people you work with before making major changes.
Beaton-Garcia possesses what seems to be a genuine enthusiasm for the opportunities CVTC presents. And she seems open to the school being a solution to an enduring problem for the area in terms of finding suitable people for job openings.
The meetings with area businesses and business groups Beaton-Garcia mentioned last week make sense. It’s essential that CVTC both address the needs of students today and the needs of the employers to whom they will apply. Potential partnerships with employers could make the transition from student to employee almost seamless, and Beaton-Garcia seems open to such possibilities.
We all know how much the world has changed in the past 25 years. The tricky part is spotting what changes are arriving now, and incorporating them into plans for the future. There’s a meme that illustrates the shift nicely. It’s simply two photos. In one, there’s a computer, a cordless phone, video camera, still camera, a Walkman, watch and pager. The other is just the smartphone.
Other versions exist, but they are all eloquent ways of showing just how many devices have been consolidated into a palm-sized device in a remarkably short time. What would have once taken a considerable amount of packing and weighed enough to make the whole collection impractical for carrying around now fits into a pocket. Those changes have altered how we live and work, and will continue to do so.
The success of both educational institutions and businesses in the future will depend heavily on how they negotiate times of rapid, significant change. Some, undoubtedly, will hit choppy waters as they do so. But those which are able to adjust and make the necessary adaptations will have a chance to thrive.
Beaton-Garcia seems well suited to help CVTC continue to navigate those continuing changes. We hope so. It is in everyone’s interest that she do so. Students, faculty and staff will benefit if she is. Employers will, too. Ultimately, if those groups thrive, so will the region.
The Chippewa Valley is fortunate to have the educational resources it does, and CVTC is unquestionably part of that embarrassment of riches. We wish Beaton-Garcia well, and we look forward to seeing what she can accomplish in her time in Wisconsin.
We would offer just one cautionary note: be sure to get good coats for the family. Winters here are just a bit different than those in Florida.