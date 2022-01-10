President Joe Biden inadvertently revealed an important point when he finished a speech recently and stuck around to take some questions from reporters. It came after a pointed question about his relations with Sen. Joe Manchin and his legislative goals.
“I’m not supposed to be having this press conference right now,” Biden said.
The comment spoke volumes about how Biden has approached his presidency, and it’s not flattering. In his long career, Biden has often been known to speak off the cuff. He’s regarded as somewhat gaffe-prone. So his administration’s strategy is seemingly to avoid opportunities to misspeak by cutting out interviews and press conferences.
Biden’s nine press conferences in his first year are fewer than any of his immediate predecessors. The same is true for his interviews with individual news outlets, for which the count stands at just 22. That includes former President Donald Trump, who was criticized for his own inaccessibility and predilection for avoiding tough interviewers. But Trump did 92 separate interviews in his first year in office, with a wide range of news outlets. And it’s worth noting that a third of Biden’s formal press conferences were held jointly with foreign leaders.
While it may be tempting to chalk some of the deficit up to the ongoing pandemic, we don’t think that’s a pass available to Biden. Video and remote interviews are commonplace today, and there’s no reason Biden could not make use of those options if he chose to do so. And, in fact, he has done precisely that on five occasions.
What Biden does instead is answer questions at other public appearances. That fits with his personality and he has made use of those opportunities more than his predecessors. But such spontaneous events are no substitute for the kind of probing that is only available in a formal interview. They don’t allow for follow-up questions or for much preparation.
The spontaneous question-and-answer sessions also give Biden an out that isn’t readily available in one-on-one interviews. If he doesn’t like a question, it’s easy to ignore it on the pretense of listening to a different reporter’s query.
Steven Portnoy, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, summed up the issue: “Fleeting exchanges are insufficient to building the historical record of the president's views on a broad array of public concerns. We have had scant opportunities in this first year to learn the president's views on a broad range of public concerns.”
What the administration has done well is returning routine press conferences to the schedule. While not a substitute for hearing from the president, the use of routine daily exchanges between Jen Psaki and the White House press corps is welcome.
It is true that presidents generally have better things to do than any one interview with any one news outlet. But it is also true that communication is a critically important part of the modern presidency. That’s not something Biden has done well in his first year in office. By ceding the stage so completely, he fails to take advantage of the reality that almost any outlet will jump at the chance to interview almost any president. He fails to use Theodore Roosevelt’s bully pulpit to advance his agenda, even when it might well behoove him to do so given Congress’ fractious nature.
It is also, we believe, part of a president’s responsibility. Last March we criticized the fact Biden had not yet held a press conference as president. We said the American people “should be hearing from their president more routinely than they have thus far.”
Ten months later, that statement continues to hold true. Public scrutiny comes with holding office in a democratic system. Part of that scrutiny means holding press conferences and sitting for interviews. Criticizing the lack of such events is not, as a deputy press secretary recently claimed, only assessing “piecemeal” evidence. It is very much looking at the whole, and that whole is lacking a critical element.
We understand the administration’s desire to limit opportunities for making public mistakes. But that desire is coming into conflict with any president’s fundamental responsibility to be accountable and accessible to the American people. In such a conflict, the only acceptable outcome is for the latter to triumph.
Biden must make a clear effort to better engage with the media and the opportunities the presidency affords in his second year in office.