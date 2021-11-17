There has been a lot of chatter over the past couple weeks about the supply chain issues and backlog of shipments trying to enter the United States. We’re not particularly interested in getting too far into the weeds on this one, but there is one thing we think this whole mess underscores.
Shop local.
It’s not a question of whether small businesses depend on overseas trade. In many cases they do, if only because the raw materials they use come from more than one country. But the issues we’re seeing right now disproportionately affect companies whose business models depend on low-cost imports arriving on schedule. Between lockdowns, shortages of employees, shifts in consumer demands and a dozen other factors, that model has proven vulnerable.
This shouldn’t be a particular surprise, really. Every business model has weak points. They’re all built around what the industry involved considers normal. While smart businesses have backup plans, there’s a limit to how far those can reasonably go. When unprecedented events happen, they expose those limits.
Sure, pandemics have happened before. But this is the first time one of this seriousness has struck since the massive increase in interconnected economies that marked the second half of the 20th century and the first two decades of the 21st. The economic factors involved are significantly more complex than they once were.
Back, though, to our argument for buying local. While local businesses aren’t immune to supply chain issues, they are often better insulated because of connections to local producers, artisans and others. Take a look at the 2021 edition of Wisconsin Made, the supplement in Wednesday’s paper. More than a dozen different businesses show off their work in its pages, through feature articles by APG’s regional papers and through ads.
The businesses in the spotlight range from small operations with just a couple people, serving a very local market, to companies with international reputations. It’s a good illustration of just how much is made in this state, particularly the northwestern part of it. Businesses like the ones featured are critical to local economies, employing people and offering ways to keep money in the area, rather than sending into corporate accounts located thousands of miles away.
We’d normally be talking about this at about this time of year anyway. We’re at the beginning of the holiday shopping season. Black Friday may be becoming so diluted it’s more of a month than a day, but this remains the time of year when businesses make an incredibly important part of their annual income. That’s true of everything from the big box stores to mom-and-pop shops operating out of a single storefront.
By shopping locally, you keep businesses that are intimately intertwined with your community afloat. You ensure that they’re around to sponsor a Little League team next summer, or that they can contribute to a fundraiser for a local charity.
This isn’t as simple as little good, big bad. Few things are. You’re probably not going to the modern equivalent of a five-and-dime on the corner to buy a PlayStation 5 this season, after all. But everyone knows and can see that local shops tend to be more involved than an outlet from a national chain.
It’s an issue we’re familiar with. Why? Because we’re a local company, too. Our employees live and work here. We work with papers from our parent company, but our lifeblood is inextricably tied to the health of the Chippewa Valley. That’s where our readers are. That’s where our advertisers are.
Keeping the local economy strong means keeping local businesses strong. So we encourage people to think about where they can find items for this holiday season locally. Set aside part of your budget for the businesses that keep your friends and neighbors employed. Make an effort to keep those connections strong.
We can’t promise that the local shop will be immune to the crunch at the borders. But we have to think there’s a better chance of being able to fill a stocking with a gift than an IOU if you deal with local merchants. And that might just keep the coal out of your own stocking next year.