It was a lot easier to believe in the potential for spring weather a week or two ago, when we weren’t seeing snow showers. But it’s coming.
Wisconsin may not be prime territory for the worst spring and summer weather, but that doesn’t mean we have nothing to worry about. We still see hail. Storms can still take down trees. Lightning is always a risk with storms. Flooding isn’t a concern at the moment, but we’ll see that some years, too.
Today’s focus is probably the best-known part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. Tornado sirens will sound statewide at 1:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m., though cities and counties can opt out of that. Tornadoes aren’t commonplace in Wisconsin the way they are in plains states, but they can and do happen.
No Wisconsin county averages more than a tornado every other year. In the Chippewa Valley area it’s more like one every 3-5 years. Modern records show the average Wisconsin tornado stays on the ground slightly more than seven minutes and travels just short of three miles. They aren’t often the mile-wide monsters that storm chasers simultaneously dream of and dread. Most are about 118 yards wide, just a bit more than a football field.
So why spend time on tornadoes? Well, despite their relative rarity, they can do tremendous damage in a short time. And, since they are uncommon, Wisconsin residents don’t have the kind of familiarity with how to respond that people in, say, Oklahoma do.
Besides, if the sirens remind you to take just a few minutes to think about how to respond to severe weather, that’s good. Tornadoes may be uncommon, but the numbers add up when you consider the broader range of severe weather.
The National Weather Service defines severe weather events as hail with a diameter of one inch or more, storm winds gusting to at least 57 mph, or a tornado. Using those definitions, some form of severe weather hits just about every year. The only area county averaging less than one severe event per year is Pepin County, and that’s primarily because it’s a small target.
People also need to keep in mind that straight line winds can do considerable damage on their own. That’s what happened last August with the derecho that flattened a large portion of Iowa’s crops. The peak winds of 103 mph weren’t from a tornado, but they did tremendous damage across the state.
Wisconsin has its own experience with derechos. This year marks the 10th, 20th and 30th anniversaries for derechos that hit the state. Only one of them clipped the Chippewa Valley, but that’s hardly a guarantee that the next one won’t take aim at us.
The standard advice remains the best. Make sure you have more than one way to get alerts when watches or warnings are issued. Weather radios are a tremendous resource for that, and they can be programmed to alert you to specific conditions.
Some apps also offer alerts. You need to check around a bit to make sure you’re getting the right thing. While the National Weather Service doesn’t have an app, FEMA does, and the alerts on it are customizable.
Nothing replaces being aware of conditions, though. Storms usually don’t strike without warning. They can intensify rapidly, though, so it’s always a good idea to take approaching storm clouds seriously. The good news for Wisconsin is that most severe weather risks can be minimized by simply going inside.
This week’s reminder has a real purpose behind it. But it only helps if people pay attention. We encourage people to take a few minutes this week to consider what you would do if severe weather approached. Have plans for each place you are in regularly. Know where you would take shelter at work or at home, and how you would get in touch with loved ones again if you are in different places when severe weather hits.
We don’t have any reason to believe this year will be much different from most when it comes to weather threats. It only takes one day, though, one storm to change lives.