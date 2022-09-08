We began proofing the next edition of Wisconsin Made this week. Two years ago it was something of an experimental product. We didn’t know how people would respond to a special section devoted to things that are made in the state, without any other theme.
We know now. The interviews and spotlight on Wisconsin residents producing an amazing variety of items was wildly popular with readers.
That first time we had to remind ourselves that Wisconsin is more than just cheese and dairies. Now we have to remind ourselves that we should probably include at least a glimpse of Wisconsin’s best-known industry.
The range of Wisconsin expertise is truly stunning. A side dish at an Eau Claire deli is now the focus for an entire business as it produces hummus and pita chips. In Spooner, an art gallery not even 10 years old promotes regional and local artists. A well-established glass blowing operation draws magic from molten drops and a breath of air. Woodworkers around the state use their hands to create objects of lasting beauty.
We haven’t quite run everything from A to Z just yet, but we’re getting close. Our inaugural edition included an alpaca farm, and this one will include world class manufacturing. No, really, that’s part of the name. Going from A to W in three years isn’t half bad, though if you have a suggestion for a Z business to spotlight in 2023 we’d love to hear it.
Most of the businesses featured in Wisconsin Made are relatively small. That shouldn’t surprise people much — most Wisconsin businesses are. They add up, though, to make smaller businesses a genuine powerhouse.
It’s easy to overlook what Wisconsin businesses really do sometimes. The shops and stores we pass each day are part of the backdrop of our lives. They’re so closely woven into our communities that they become accepted as part of it in the way that allows them to fade out of view unless we remember to look.
On one hand, that’s not entirely bad. The fact businesses can quietly thrive isn’t something that can be taken for granted in many parts of the country. There’s a lot of hard work involved here, of course, but there’s still space to succeed.
But the flip side is that we forget to cherish the kind of things that make our hometowns unique. We begin to overlook the kind of businesses that are hidden threads holding our communities together. The effect of small businesses on the economy, at both the local and national levels, is easy to underestimate, but we see the effects when it disappears.
The fact Wisconsin Made reminds people of the essential nature of business in our state probably goes a fair way toward explaining the section’s popularity. It reaffirms something we all know, even if we momentarily forget.
There’s still some last polishing and a handful of tweaks that must be completed before we can bring people the 2022 edition of Wisconsin Made. But we’re talking about it now because it’s well worth reminding people of our state’s vitality.
Northwestern Wisconsin’s business base runs from these small businesses to international corporations. Menards, with its Eau Claire roots, is the obvious example. But Wisconsin Made also offers the opportunity to spotlight lesser-known businesses that are big in their niche. Wollard International, which we highlighted in the 2021 edition, is one of those. Most people would never guess that one of the major equipment manufacturers for airports and aviation is in this part of Wisconsin.
Thank you to the businesses and people who took the time to speak with us and give us the opportunity to open a window for readers into just what they do. It’s a privilege to do so, and to offer a spotlight to the people who keep Wisconsin’s business sector thriving.
The new section will be ready in just a little less than three weeks, towards the end of September. We’re excited to bring it to readers, and we hope you’re looking forward to it as well.