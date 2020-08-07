This week’s announcement of the Women and Infants Center’s closure at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls isn’t good news for the area. The loss of jobs and services never is.
It also underscores how the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic aren’t always what you might intuitively think. The natural assumption would be that a medical emergency would drive demand for health care. While that’s true in some aspects, it has had the opposite effect in other areas.
The statement from HSHS said this year saw “a significant decline in the number of patients coming to our facilities.” The company linked that decline directly to the pandemic. Employees were furloughed, executive pay was reduced.
Non-emergency procedures are again allowed, but it’s hard to think that the volume of such procedures is at the pre-pandemic levels. The company’s statement seems to back up that suggestion, saying it has yet to be able to bring back all of the employees who were furloughed.
The center’s closure does not mean the elimination of all services for expectant mothers. Prenatal care will still be available in Chippewa Falls, as will childbirth classes. That’s good news for local residents. It’s not what people would probably prefer, but it does indicate a continuing commitment.
Hospitals are, of course, far from alone in absorbing a financial blow from the pandemic. There’s no question most businesses have been affected to one degree or another, including us. It’s easy to forget sometimes. When the effects aren’t staring you in the face at work, it’s not going to be at the front of most people’s minds.
Friday brought additional evidence the economic effects of the pandemic aren’t going away anytime soon. The Labor Department announced the nation added 1.8 million jobs in July, a figure that was just a bit higher than forecasts predicted. That’s better than the jaw-dropping losses earlier in the year, but is still significantly lower than gains in May and June. Unemployment hit 10.2 percent nationally, a drop from 11.1 percent the previous month. Both are indications businesses still feel the pressure from an economy that is far from a sure thing.
We continue to encourage people to support local businesses in the ways you can. If you’re not comfortable eating in a dining room at a restaurant, get takeout or delivery. If you’re not comfortable shopping in person, take the extra step of finding the websites for local businesses and buying online from them.
We don’t know when the pandemic will end. There are hopeful signs, but hope is not the same as a guarantee. We don’t know what the economy will look like when it ends. All we can say for sure is that there will be an end to this pandemic. There will be a day when we look back and this is all a memory.
What the community looks like when that day comes depends on what we do today. It depends on whether we continue to support local businesses. It depends on whether we spend our money with the businesses that have grown up in our community, employ our friends and neighbors and sponsor the events that usually take place.
In a time of uncertainty, it’s important to remember we aren’t entirely helpless. We can still take steps to shape our future for the better. And that’s an effort worth making today.