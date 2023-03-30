It’s almost here. One of the most anticipated days on the calendar has almost arrived.
No, not Opening Day. That was yesterday. Tuesday is Election Day, the day that finally puts a temporary end to the relentless political ads.
All joking aside, there are good reasons to take elections seriously. While spring elections don’t tend to draw the kind of numbers we usually see in presidential election years, they have their own effects.
This year most of the focus has been on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. That’s reasonable. The court is closely split, and the election will determine whether conservatives maintain their majority or a liberal bloc comes into power. The implications there are significant, with the outcomes of cases running from cases about abortion access to gerrymandering all likely hinging on the outcome.
If Wisconsin residents aren’t aware of the election, they haven’t turned on the television or radio for the past couple months. The advertising, which largely focuses on demonizing one candidate while lionizing the other, has been everywhere. It’s tempting to think the campaigns, which go well beyond just the two candidates’ operations, have exhausted the English dictionary. But the dictionary contains words that can be used to praise people, so we know that’s not quite true.
Significant as the court election is, it would be a major mistake to sleep on the other votes taking place. There are a handful of referendums and more than a handful of school board seats at stake. Those purely local votes have real consequences for residents who make those decisions.
How local governments spend money has a direct effect on the quality of life in communities. Who do you think is filling the potholes or hiring firefighters? There’s no question that elements like that have a real impact on people’s lives. The amount of time first responders take to get to an emergency can literally determine life or death in some cases, and it’s hard to have a bigger effect than that.
School boards play a critical role in education. It’s easy to overlook them. Most of us think of education in terms of the teachers in the classrooms and, maybe, the building administrators who oversee them. But school boards determine the overall direction a district takes and have a critical role in making sure the district’s money is spent wisely. Poor financial decisions can undermine even the most dedicated educators, and board members can protect or harm on that score.
Sadly, those positions are increasingly being targeted for political advantage. The focus on providing a good educational foundation has, in some cases, taken a secondary place. While conservative groups have been most vocal about challenging boards, it would be a mistake to think any political group is immune to such temptations.
Even with that, though, it’s important to remember that the vast majority of people who seek office do so with the best of motives. They’re generally prompted by a real desire to help their community. And, in most cases, they manage to do so.
No one takes a place on any of those boards, or on the state’s supreme court, without voters doing their jobs, though. It’s exceptionally rare, but there are occasional races that don’t draw voters to a precinct. There are elections in which people assume others will step up, so it’s not important that they go to the polls and make their own voices heard. It’s a wrong assumption.
Elections matter, even smaller ones. Your voice matters. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the future of government in the state and in the community. Take the time to vote.