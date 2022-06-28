We get a lot of stuff sent to us. Letters, industry magazines, solicitations, you name it. And our email inboxes are a constant battle for manageability, largely due to an insane volume of political candidates from across the country. So it takes a fair amount for something to really jump out at us.
One letter recently did just that.
It wasn’t from a reader in this case. Wasn’t even local. It came from William Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks, and asked that people use some basic safety while using the company’s products.
Sure, you can read that as self-serving. The letter goes out of its way to praise the company, but also makes some very important points. With the Fourth of July just around the corner, it’s worth taking some time to think about safety.
Weimer said fireworks use is up fourfold since 1994, while the injury rate is a quarter of what it was. He didn’t cite a source for the claim, and we wish he would have because most other sources don’t break things down by rate. The Consumer Product Safety Commission does, though not for the full 28-year period, and the picture is less flattering.
According to the CPSC, there were approximately 10,800 fireworks injuries in 2005. The figure fell to below 10,000 between 2006 and 2012, and ranged from 10,000-12,900 from 2013-2019. Injuries largely stayed between 3-3.7 per 100,000 people during those years.
The numbers took a big jump in 2020. There were an estimated 15,600 fireworks injuries that year, 4.7 per 100,000 people. But they dropped back to 11,500 last year and the rate of injuries was comparable to pre-pandemic years. There’s reason to think the return of some public displays helped achieve that reduction, and if that’s the case things might drop a bit more this year.
Hands and fingers are the most oft-injured body part when it comes to fireworks, but the CPSC says slightly more than a fifth of injuries involve the head, face or ears. Fifteen percent of fireworks injuries involve the eyes. And, while most incidents aren’t life-threatening, 30 people died from fireworks accidents in 2019 and 2020. Another nine died last year.
Regardless of the details, both Weimer and safety officials are in agreement on the basics. Frankly, it’s hard to argue with the tips. The person in charge of fireworks needs to be a sober adult. Having water at hand for emergencies and staying well back from the launch site are smart moves. The person lighting fireworks should have gloves and safety glasses on.
Fireworks can tip over before or during launch, so people need to pay particular attention to making sure they are fired from a flat, stable base. Plywood can work if you’re shooting from a grassy area, Weimer suggested.
And, above all, common sense is irreplaceable.
We’d add a couple things that have less to do with safety than they do with basic manners. Be a good neighbor. If someone asks if you can stop so a young child can sleep, it shouldn’t be that hard to find a different location. And clean up after yourself. Every year brings used bottle rockets littering just about every area. Picking up isn’t that hard to do.
There’s no way to make handling fireworks completely safe. They’re explosives, after all. Even the humble sparkler sent 1,100 people to emergency rooms last year. That makes risk reduction important. A few basic steps can bring the risk level way down.
Many of the public displays that were dormant over the past few years are getting geared up again, and those are generally the safest option for those who want to watch fireworks. The bangs are bigger, the airbursts are, too. And they’re being handled by professionals.
We’re not writing this to rain on anyone’s parade. For many, fireworks are part of the fun of this holiday. They’re family tradition in many cases, opportunities for memories to be made that will last a lifetime.
We just want people to make those memories good ones, and safety can help make that happen. So, as the Fourth approaches, have fun. Be safe.
And, no, those aren’t mutually exclusive.