Anyone who has ever set foot on a field or court knows what it takes to be a good athlete: hard work, a willingness to fail and keep trying. Over time, most people can become competent competitors. They may not be able to claim they’re the best, but they’ll be good enough to perform well.

Then there’s that difference between being good enough and being great. That’s trickier. You’re going to need a bit of innate skill, talent that can be honed, in order to reach that level. The hours get longer. Practice gets harder. You have to keep going when most people quit.