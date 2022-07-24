Anyone who has ever set foot on a field or court knows what it takes to be a good athlete: hard work, a willingness to fail and keep trying. Over time, most people can become competent competitors. They may not be able to claim they’re the best, but they’ll be good enough to perform well.
Then there’s that difference between being good enough and being great. That’s trickier. You’re going to need a bit of innate skill, talent that can be honed, in order to reach that level. The hours get longer. Practice gets harder. You have to keep going when most people quit.
Being the very best means putting in work that most others, quite simply, won’t.
A pair of area athletes has shown us something about that kind of dedication over the past week. Kenny Bednarek had been off his form for much of the past season. He wasn’t running badly, at least not in comparison to most people. But Kenny doesn’t run against most people. He goes up against the very best.
Bad seasons happen. They test people. You can see the difference, though, between people who are willing to ease off and take their shot again the next year, and those who never give up. Kenny is the latter.
He pulled together a season-best run to get into the finals. Then he duplicated the silver medal he won at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. It wasn’t the gold he was aiming for. But there’s a good lesson in how he kept grinding, kept pushing himself, even when this didn’t seem to be his year.
Then there are the people who make it look easy. Sarah Chaffee turned pro this year in horseshoe throwing. At 15, she was among the youngest in the field at the 2022 Women’s World Horseshoe Championship.
But Sarah came in with a bit more of a target on her back than the usual rookie. She was already ranked No. 1 in the world. She was already the reigning World Junior champion, and had stepped up to the women’s division.
In other words, her competitors knew exactly who she was and how good she could potentially be.
While Sarah admitted to having some nerves before the tournament, it never showed. She took the title with a near-flawless performance, defeating every rival. No one but her topped 600 points, and she did it by a good margin. Her ringer percentage of 86.48 topped the men’s champion, too.
Sarah may make it look easy, but she has spent countless hours practicing and improving her game. And, at 15, she most likely has a long career ahead of her.
As impressive as those performances are, there’s one more person we’d like to consider for just a moment. A couple weeks ago we ran a story about Lily Knopps. She’s considerably younger than either Kenny or Sarah, but she showed the same kind of spirit.
Lily is 5, and she loves to dance. But in April she took a bad fall on the monkey bars and broke her arm. The break was bad enough there were initially questions about whether she would regain full motion, let alone dance at a high level.
Her recovery went through multiple stages, and Lily competed in a national dance championship just two weeks after her final arm brace came off. She was the highest-scoring mini soloist and earned awards as Solo Master and 2022 National Performing Artist of the Year. Not a bad comeback at all.
What all this makes us remember is that there are a lot of people in our region who work every bit as hard as what we’ve just talked about. They are dedicated, passionate people whose outlets don’t happen to draw the spotlight quite as easily.
Taking pride in what you do doesn’t depend on the spotlight, though. It’s an internal fire that pushes people, and the Chippewa Valley region has plenty who keep their fires burning. This region has a well-earned reputation for hard work, one that results in success.
The dedication people in our area show says something about them. And that kind of hard work is well worth a few hundred words on the editorial page.