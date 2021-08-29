One of the top stories on the Leader-Telegram website last week was the sale of Pizza Del Re. It’s not a surprise. The restaurant has been dishing up some of the area’s favorite pizza for 45 years.
You don’t stay in business that long without doing something right. It takes a long time to build relationships with customers who will keep coming back year after year. And they most certainly did. In an era that has seen chains put the squeeze on all manner of mom-and-pop stores, Pizza Del Re endured.
It’s perhaps fitting that the place grew, in part, out of one of the region’s other passions: hockey. Keith Carlson’s father suggested looking at Eau Claire for his restaurant after experiencing the area as a hockey player.
Keith took his advice and now, more than four decades later, he and his wife, Sally, say it’s “just time” to move on to the next step. The sale price includes the equipment, inventory, recipes, even two apartments above the restaurant.
Hopes are high that a new owner will keep the business going, and we join those who would like to see it continue with new ownership. While there is no question that having major chains and nationwide businesses is good for cities, something essential is lost if we neglect those local businesses that are founded, owned and operated in a single hometown.
There’s a reason that people frequently call national businesses “big box stores.” They’re oriented around efficiency, proving their ability to get products to where they need to be as economically as possible. It’s not an inherently bad model, but it does tend to push for a certain sameness. If you walk into one chain in the Chippewa Valley and another store in the chain just about anywhere else, chances are you’re going to recognize it.
That’s definitely not the case for smaller, locally-owned businesses. There’s a greater freedom to innovate, to mold the business to the customers’ needs. Being closer to customers often — though not always — means being more responsive to their needs. It means the business and the customers grow together.
That’s something we can claim to know a bit about. We’re certainly not the same newspaper we were in 1881, when the Leader-Telegram was founded. The technology is different. The presses have certainly changed. This editorial is being typed on a computer, an option that was still close to a century away when our first edition was printed.
Over the years we’ve watched the community change and grow. And you’ve done the same with us. We’re not the family-owned paper we once were. We’re part of Adams Publishing Group, a larger chain. But some things simply cannot change. We still believe in what we do, and we believe in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.
Like any successful business, we are also keenly aware of the debt we owe to our customers. Newspaper customers aren’t quite the same as with most businesses. People don’t generally go to the same restaurant every day. They don’t go shopping in the same stores on a daily basis. But we’re humbled to be invited into our customers’ homes on a daily basis, trying to tell them about the region and the world around them.
The decades of experience in our newsroom won’t let us forget that responsibility, either. Several of our employees have more than three decades in our newsroom. And those who have been here for shorter tenures are quickly schooled in the history and experiences those employees accumulated. There’s an institutional memory that includes not just what we have been, but what our responsibilities continue to be.
Business today is different in some critical ways than it was decades ago. Businesses that last, like Pizza Del Re, find ways to adapt and survive without losing their essential connection to customers. It’s a story that plays out every day in countless small businesses throughout our region.
We wish all of them continued success. There’s a lot happening in the Chippewa Valley, a lot of change. It’s an exciting time.
And we look forward to continuing to tell our region’s story in the years to come.