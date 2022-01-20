Strange as it feels to be preparing for the start of the winter Olympics so soon after last summer’s games, the combination puts a strong spotlight onto the region’s contributions.
Word came late Wednesday that Ben Loomis made the U.S. Nordic Combined team. Another local name, Andrew Urlaub, just missed out on the ski jumping team. The roots of their successes trace back to the Flying Eagles team that competes right here in the Chippewa Valley.
While the jumping tends to get the most attention locally, Nordic combined also includes cross-country skiing. It’s a demanding discipline, requiring both the focus needed to land safely after a jump and the physical endurance to push through multiple races.
The region’s influence stretches further than just the U.S. teams. Jeff Thompson’s story of going from Eau Claire to the curling coach for Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) is one of the more unlikely journeys. He had never been to Taiwan before agreeing to coach the team. In an early favorite for understatement of the year, Thompson said it was “not something I ever would have predicted.”
While the team didn’t make the games, that’s not always the most important thing. Every nation’s teams start somewhere, and Thompson’s involvement certainly raised awareness of the sport in a country not often known as a winter sports power.
All of this, of course, follows last summer’s success by Kenny Bednarek, whose medal-winning sprint was watched closely throughout the region.
We’ve written before about the rich resources and traditions Wisconsin has in sports. From offbeat offerings like kubb and crokicurl to the more familiar traditions in baseball and hockey, area residents have long made contributions.
The measure of those efforts isn’t limited to the field. When Hank Aaron spoke fondly of his time in Eau Claire, he wasn’t speaking just to the time he spent at bat or in the dugout. He spoke about a community that welcomed him in a time when that was hardly guaranteed. When people turned on their televisions to watch Kenny Bednarek run in Tokyo, they participated in an event celebrated throughout the region.
Northwest Wisconsin is justifiably proud of those who come from the area to compete at the highest levels of sport. It’s the same pride felt watching school teams, just on a bigger stage. And, at its best, that pride builds up both those who compete and those who cheer.
The Beijing games start in two weeks, with the Feb. 4 opening ceremonies. It takes place at an uncertain time. The pandemic continues to post new records for infections and strain our hospital systems. Fears of conflict in Europe feel eerily similar to past crises, with Russia again threatening invasion of a neighboring state. Even the Olympic athletes themselves have been cautioned against making comments China would find objectionable, an authoritarian chill descending on the games themselves.
This isn’t the first time the Olympics have played out against such a fraught background. The obvious parallel is Berlin in 1936, when the spotlight temporarily paused the growing Nazi aggression in Europe. Fewer remember that Germany also hosted the winter games in February of that year.
But it’s worth remembering that the games also took place in Belgium in 1920 as the continent began to recover from World War I. In 1980 about 60 nations skipped the games in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. A far smaller number skipped the Los Angeles games four years later.
The Olympics don’t heal divisions in the world. They didn’t postpone or end conflicts in prior generations, and that won’t happen now. What they do, however, is show that cooperation and peaceful rivalry are possible. They offer the hope that people can realize national pride and international cooperation are not mutually exclusive.
Such ideals sometimes seem naïve. Fulfillment seems out of reach. But they’re worth keeping in mind as we cheer the athletes. And, if they happen to come from our neck of the woods, forgive us if we cheer a little louder.