The recent move by Chippewa Falls Councilwoman Heather Martell to tighten restrictions on where sex offenders can live is understandable. It comes from a place we can all recognize, a desire to protect children and the broader community.
It’s not that Chippewa Falls lacks such laws. The city’s statute bars such offenders from living near parks, trails, or the city pool. And the city is looking at what additional restrictions might be appropriate.
We’d encourage the city to consider, though, which is more important: Prohibiting where a sex offender sleeps or prohibiting where they can go while awake.
Frankly, we’re far more concerned about the latter. Sleeping individuals do little harm as a rule. Someone who is sleeping is not a particular risk. Someone who is awake and consciously acting may be. The simple reality is that restricting where someone may live does little to ensure they won’t venture into the very areas you’re trying to protect during another time.
None of this minimizes the immense harm a sex offender can do. Offenders can scar their victims for life, both physically and emotionally. The public quite appropriately recoils from such acts, and understandably wants to ensure people are protected.
There is, however, clearly information most people outside a comparatively small community of experts and enforcement personnel do not understand. Chief among these is the question of recidivism, or re-offenses.
A 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Justice found that 13-14% of men convicted of a sexual offense commit another sexual offense. One percent of women convicted of a sex offense re-offend. About 25% of men convicted of a sexual offense later commit a violent crime. The rate for women was 6.3%.
But even those figures can be misleading. Officials cautioned the overall recidivism rate is likely lower than the overall rate at which offenders later break another law. And they found there are significant differences in recidivism for different sexual offenses themselves, as well as for adult versus juvenile offenders. That’s consistent with a 2004 report on Canadian offenders that found recidivism rates were higher for rapists and offenders whose victims were male.
Those studies also found the risk of re-offending declines with age, and that it’s considerably lower for first-time offenders as compared to those who have been charged more than once. Overall, though, the recidivism rates, even after periods of as much as 20 years, are below 50%.
Does any of this mean Chippewa Falls should abandon its effort to revisit its statute? Of course not. It does mean that the issue is somewhat more complex than it sometimes appears. That reality should also inform officials’ efforts to revise the city code.
Of particular use might be the July 2022 case law summary from the DOJ. It takes a specific look at locally enacted sex offender restrictions, including those for residency and loitering. “Many of the same challenges that are raised with respect to other aspects of sex offender registration and notification laws have also been raised with respect to residency restrictions, including alleged violations of the First Amendment, Fifth Amendment, Sixth Amendment, Eighth Amendment, due process, equal protection, Bill of Attainder Clause, and ex post facto laws,” the summary said. But the laws have, broadly speaking, survived such challenges.
What we are urging is that Chippewa Falls, or any other community that revisits this issue, do so in a manner that is well informed and productive. Simply adding locations near which offenders cannot live is unlikely to be constructive in the long run. There needs to be attention paid to where people can spend time away from home, and all of this needs to be grounded in a solid understanding of what experts know about the risk posed by those who have committed sexual offenses.
There probably isn’t a perfect law. There probably isn’t a way to fully protect every person, everywhere, in any jurisdiction. But revisions designed to better protect the community are not a waste of time if they are properly carried out.