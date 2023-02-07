The recent move by Chippewa Falls Councilwoman Heather Martell to tighten restrictions on where sex offenders can live is understandable. It comes from a place we can all recognize, a desire to protect children and the broader community.

It’s not that Chippewa Falls lacks such laws. The city’s statute bars such offenders from living near parks, trails, or the city pool. And the city is looking at what additional restrictions might be appropriate.