The robot server at an Eau Claire restaurant is, for the moment, something of a curiosity. Don’t expect things to stay that way.
Automation in the restaurant industry has been slow to develop, but it’s not unreasonable to expect the current upheaval in hiring to accelerate the process. Robots excel at repetitive, predictable tasks. That’s the kind of thing that mass-production requires.
It may be strange to think of food and restaurants as mass production. The parallels between the food service industry and others are striking, though, especially in the fast food segment. Speed and volume are key to both. So, crucially, is cost control.
There’s little reason a robot can’t be designed to flip burgers, for example, or handle timed items like fryers. In fact, White Castle tested a robot to handle its burgers last year, and a handful of other places have made tentative forays into the same areas.
It’s not hard to think of other industries that have gone through similar evolutions, and those experiences suggest humans are likely to be replaced in the long run. The most obvious line can be drawn between the auto industry and the introduction of robots in the 1970s and 80s.
And, like those previous experiences, there’s a fair amount of hand-wringing going on. Robots introduced in circumstances like these are, by definition, replacing humans who previously handled the same duties. That means lost jobs, and it means people need to rethink their options.
The rise of drive-thru ordering already changed the landscape for fast food. Even before the current pandemic, more than half of the orders came from people in cars rather than inside the restaurant. The pandemic supercharged that trend.
It’s really not difficult to see major chains abandoning dine-in seating altogether as apps come into play with ordering. If all someone needs to do is tap their phone for a minute and then drive up, why have the overhead and costs of maintaining a seating area? It’s entirely plausible to suggest a future in which a new McDonalds or Burger King is scarcely bigger than the kitchen, serving only take away orders.
This doesn’t mean there will be no place for people, even in such a slimmed-down restaurant. Someone will need to be sure the machines are functioning and supplied with the necessary items. But we’re talking about a relative handful of positions, rather than the fully-staffed locations that are so familiar.
None of this is really surprising in the long run. Employment is always changing. So are the fields into which people go in order to make a living. It wasn’t so very long ago that every town worthy of the name had a blacksmith. Those positions are in notably short supply today, and are often geared more toward art than making sure Mr. Ed has his shoes on.
We’ve seen that happen in our own industry. Paper routes handled by young teens on their bikes were common well within living memory. There are few of those today, as the shift away from afternoon papers and toward larger routes made pedal pushing paperboys less practical.
The real questions are how rapidly change will come and how we will adapt. The former is difficult to say. But the latter is an immediate question for people. Generations of teenagers got their first jobs at places like restaurants. How they first dip their toes into the working world with those jobs diminishing will be important.
Change always causes discomfort. Humans like routine. We like the familiar. Even when we know that things are always in motion, always shifting, we prefer those things which seem stable. That’s simply our nature.
But it’s not the nature of the world or of business. Change is, and always will be, on the horizon. We can’t prevent that. We can plan for it, and figure out how best to adapt.