Saying the United States has an immense challenge when it comes to infrastructure is hardly controversial. It’s a talking point for Republicans and Democrats alike, and it should be. The postwar boom in highway construction and similar projects helped fuel the economy for the past 75 years, but many of those aging works are now in decline.

There’s broad agreement on the problem, but little on the solution. That’s not much of a surprise. There are multiple, valid ways to approach things. But funding is key for all of them, and right now that’s a complex issue.