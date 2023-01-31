Saying the United States has an immense challenge when it comes to infrastructure is hardly controversial. It’s a talking point for Republicans and Democrats alike, and it should be. The postwar boom in highway construction and similar projects helped fuel the economy for the past 75 years, but many of those aging works are now in decline.
There’s broad agreement on the problem, but little on the solution. That’s not much of a surprise. There are multiple, valid ways to approach things. But funding is key for all of them, and right now that’s a complex issue.
While there is a clear need for infrastructure repair funding, there is also a need for new construction. Right now those two options compete with each other.
Where we live is one of the challenges. Not all infrastructure needs are identical, and they vary depending on the region. With population patterns shifting towards the south and west, much of the infrastructure in those regions needs to be improved. At the same time, the older construction in the Midwest and eastern United States is in growing need of repair.
Just how big is demand? When the U.S. Department of Transportation opened applications for the first $1 billion in Mega Grant awards it received proposals for something like $30 billion worth of projects.
The conflict over what issues should be the highest priority was made clear in a Federal Highway Administration memo that dates to December 2021. It suggested states should “prioritize the repair, rehabilitation, reconstruction, replacement, and maintenance of existing transportation infrastructure” in most cases. Needless to say, states in need of new construction aren’t thrilled.
To us, forcing the two needs into competition with each other doesn’t make sense. These are two related but distinct issues, and it’s time for the funding to reflect that.
We’d like to see the federal government shift how it approaches transportation funding for the states. Instead of a single, massive pot, break it into separate funding sources for new construction and repairs/upgrades to existing infrastructure.
Repairs and new construction simply aren’t the same, and they shouldn’t be treated that way. While the resulting funds from an administrative split wouldn’t individually match the current approach for sheer size, it would eliminate the absurdity of trying to weigh fundamentally different proposals using a single guideline. Debates would inevitably continue about which pot should receive more money, but applicants would at least know that their proposal would be measured against reasonable competition.
Creating the opportunity for such an apples-to-apples comparison wouldn’t end the state and local scrambles for money. That probably never happens. It would, however, end situations like what the Associated Press described in Arizona this week.
A section of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson is in need of expansion. There’s no real debate about that. The interstate’s traffic through that section needs more than the four lanes it has, and areas on either side of the bottleneck have it.
Federal funding didn’t come through, though. The proposal was topped by projects that sought to repair existing infrastructure. Craig McFarland, the mayor of a town that has to contend with the bottleneck, said everyone “thought we had done a good job putting the proposal together. We thought we had checked all the boxes.” If that project was competing against similar ones, it might well have done so. But that isn’t the way things currently work.
There’s a strong case to be made that a lack of attention to maintenance in past decades created the current tensions. There’s no question that the federal government and the states have fundamentally neglected existing infrastructure, resulting in a need to repair everything from small highways to bridges on major arteries. But the past is not something we can change.
What we can, and should, alter is how we approach funding for infrastructure in the future. Decent roads and interstates remain critical to our economy. That means both repairs and new work are needed.
Unequal comparisons will not get us where we need to be. It’s time for a change to what is now a fundamentally flawed approach.