The news out of Menomonie about layoffs at 3M and elsewhere is sure to cause concern. Losing one’s job is never a fun process, and plenty of people have had recent scares or outright job loss over the past few years.
We get it. We’re concerned, too. But what people need to remember is that there’s no such thing as an unchanging economy.
That’s easy to forget. The acceleration of the changing economy is stunning, despite the fact we’re all used to it to some degree. It wasn’t long ago at all that people driving the economy with their work, purchases and pay were recognizably similar to the past couple centuries. That’s just not the case now.
Think about the changes in just the past century. When World War I ended just 105 years ago, horse-drawn traffic was more or less standard throughout the globe. There were engines, of course, and truck traffic was certainly growing. But war materials were shipped and moved in much the same way they had been for countless generations.
There were more significant changes around the time of WWII. It’s remembered as a vehicular war in large part due to the mobility of the armies involved. But even then the last few miles were frequently aided by animal power, especially in the more inaccessible portions of the theaters.
While those direct recollections are fading, days when a vehicle with an engine was a sight worth remembering remain within living memory. And, as technology has stormed to center stage over the most recent decades, we’ve grown to become accustomed to it.
The situation at Marshfield Clinic is a bit different from 3M, and it’s worth taking a moment to talk about how. Marshfield has begun the work to shift some 377 employees to the Family Health Center. That’s a new company.
The state recognizes those steps as a layoff, since it does count as a change to new employers. But that announcement was accompanied by word that none of the jobs are being lost. The letter Marshfield sent to the state said that workers are being displaced, but “we are not anticipating any employee to suffer job loss.”
That’s clearly not the case with 3M. Those are true losses. It appears likely to affect about 53 people, about 7.5% of the total employment for the company in Menomonie. And officials are keeping an eye on that.
While Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack said he is “confident [employees] will find other jobs here in the Chippewa Valley," there can be no question that the process will be uncomfortable for those affected. And that’s understandable given the long-term losses suffered in so many smaller communities across our nation.
What can individuals do? Probably not much in terms of getting corporate decisions reversed or otherwise having the positions restored. But there’s a great deal people can do with their neighbors who are affected. Check in with people. Recognize that they may feed destabilized by this change. Be kind. It’s one of the things Midwesterners do best.
There will also be rumors, we’re sure. Please be careful before spreading any unconfirmed information. False information won’t help anyone, and we’ll be telling people exactly where we get ours so you can trust it.
We’ll be seeing some changes at the Leader-Telegram as well. There will be more coming about that in the coming couple weeks. We’ll tell you exactly what’s changing and why beginning next week. But we’re excited about those changes, and we think our readers will enjoy them once they get used to it all.
Life never stays the same. It never really has. This region has gone from seeing an economy driven by lumber to one that meshes in a very modern world. That doesn’t mean there won’t be changes, though.
We wish the best for those who are being affected by the uncertainty of job loss and transitions. But we also have confidence in the reality that the Chippewa Valley has had events like this in the past and, in time, has found ways to bounce back. For now, we have no real reason to think the region won’t be able to surmount these new changes in much the same way.