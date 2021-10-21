The proposal by the Food and Drug Administration to allow Americans to purchase hearing aids without going through a licensed dealer or doctor is a good idea. It’s also a regrettable necessity.
Hearing loss is much more common than most people realize. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, part of the National Institutes of Health, two or three out of every 1,000 children born in the United State have a detectable loss of hearing in at least one ear. The percentage of people with hearing loss skyrockets with age. About 15 percent of those age 18 or older have some degree of loss.
The rates of hearing loss grow with age. That’s not surprising. Most people are familiar with older relatives having problems hearing, especially in settings that involve loud conditions or multiple people speaking at once. Half of adults age 75 or older have what the NIH considers disabling hearing loss.
In all, an estimated 28.8 million American adults could benefit from hearing aids. A large majority don’t use them though. Fewer than one-third of adults above the age of 70 who could benefit have hearing aids. Only 16 percent of those younger than 70 whose hearing warrants use of aids has them. Overall, federal statistics suggest only about one in every five people with significant hearing loss use hearing aids.
Cost is a major factor. A pair of hearing aids can easily cost more than $2,500. Most insurance doesn’t cover them, either. That’s a striking difference from vision issues, for which supplementary insurance is much more widely available.
The effects of such limited use may well go beyond the everyday annoyances of having a family member, or yourself, repeatedly have to ask people to repeat what they said. Hearing loss has been linked to cognitive decline. While the mechanism for that link remains uncertain, it doesn’t take a great deal of imagination to think reduced stimulation could have an effect.
Traditionally, hearing aids are only available through licensed dealers and doctors. That makes sense given the technology and approaches used in past decades. Hearing aids, especially for those with profound hearing loss, often used an earpiece that had to be molded to the person’s individual ears. That’s a process you don’t want to do at home.
But the newer generations of hearing aids can give the same level of assistance without those intricacies. The current technologies rely on both more powerful earpieces and much smaller, more versatile components. They’re easier to fit to the ear and generally more comfortable.
Advances in technology also mean that it’s easier than ever to do a reasonably accurate hearing test and make adjustments to the hearing aids themselves. Most hearing aids now rely on multiple channels for different situations, and they can be changed on an app.
A fitting and service from a licensed professional is the ideal — and will remain the requirement for children and any adult with severe hearing loss — and a diagnostic test from a professional in controlled conditions will remain the gold standard. But those are just not an option for everyone. Finances and physical access, especially in rural areas, are limiting factors.
Increasing access to hearing aids for people who have hearing loss is a good thing. While it’s possible to debate exactly how that should be done, the benefits of access are indisputable. And, given the challenges associated with the traditional models of assessment and care, the proposed changes make sense.
If you don’t have hearing loss, count yourself lucky. Take steps to protect your hearing. Even things as simple as wearing ear protectors while mowing the lawn can make a difference years down the line.
The technology behind hearing aids continues to improve, offering remarkable ways to help people that weren’t even dreams a decade or two ago. But that technology is only useful if it gets into the ears of those who need it. The proposed changes could be a big step in that direction.
Is this solution ideal? No. But this isn’t an ideal world. And, within those realities, this change makes sense.