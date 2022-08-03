The announcement that UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt will chair the NCAA Division III Presidents Council through January 2024 is a notable honor for him. A rapidly-changing landscape in collegiate sports guarantees he’s going to have his hands full.

Tempting as it may be to think of DIII as a throwback to when the term student-athlete put the emphasis on the former word rather than the latter, the reality is that it is an evolving institution. It must be, if for no other reason than its members are as well. There is no escaping the fact the sports landscape today is different than it was a decade ago, and that it will be different a decade from today.