The announcement that UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt will chair the NCAA Division III Presidents Council through January 2024 is a notable honor for him. A rapidly-changing landscape in collegiate sports guarantees he’s going to have his hands full.
Tempting as it may be to think of DIII as a throwback to when the term student-athlete put the emphasis on the former word rather than the latter, the reality is that it is an evolving institution. It must be, if for no other reason than its members are as well. There is no escaping the fact the sports landscape today is different than it was a decade ago, and that it will be different a decade from today.
Most of the changes in college sports are, unsurprisingly, coming in Division I athletics. The introduction of transfer portals and the image and likeness rights for athletes has forever altered the calculus in the highest levels of collegiate sports.
While we have some sympathy for fans who now have to wonder whether star players will stay with a team for their entire college careers, we have somewhat less for coaches who have complained loudly about the same thing. They’re basically complaining about athletes doing what coaches have done for years.
Division III is a different situation. There are no athletic scholarships for the students who attend DIII schools. But there’s little doubt that the debates that begin at the highest levels have a way of trickling down. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the division’s 440 schools have to contend with similar changes in the coming years.
Schmidt’s elevation to the chairman’s position came after Troy Hammond resigned. Hammond, president of North Central College, left that role in June.
According to the NCAA, the Presidents Council includes 15 chief executives from member schools, with an eye toward balancing geography, student populations, as well as gender and ethnicities. Members are responsible for the division’s strategic planning and general policy.
The membership is changing. In April, the Presidents Council amended its own membership to allow appointment of two student athletes. That was a response to a new NCAA mandate to allow student representation. Those students’ terms began this week.
As unwieldy as Division I athletics is sometimes, there’s an argument that Division III has the potential to be even more so. Rather than being dominated by state-funded institutions, a large majority of Division III schools are private. The median enrollment for the schools is in the neighborhood of 2,700 undergraduate students, but there’s a remarkably wide range. The smallest members have fewer than 500 students. The biggest have more than 38,000.
The needs of a school that has a campus of less than a thousand students are going to be vastly different than one with tens of thousands of students. And a small handful of members field one or two Division I programs. Juggling the competing interests and needs of the various schools and their students will never be a simple matter.
The position requires diplomacy as much as it does organization, and that seems to be a good fit for what we’ve seen of Schmidt. While his tenure at UW-Eau Claire has not been without occasional missteps, his have been neither more frequent nor more serious than those that are common across higher education. And he has shown an ability to engage those outside the campus to a degree that isn’t always present in administrators.
We wish Schmidt luck in his role. While it was always likely he would assume the chairmanship, since many organizations use the vice chair as a de facto designation for the next leader, this is somewhat sooner than what anyone expected.
The reality for college athletics is, as we said, changing rapidly. But it’s also important to remember that some things don’t change. There are links across generations when you wear your school’s uniform, both in terms of fans and those between current and former athletes. Those links play no small role in sustaining athletics at schools, even in the face of economic challenges.
And there’s every reason to think those links will endure, even in the very different landscape that continues to emerge.