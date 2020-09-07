The anticipated vote on installation of a new charging station in the parking lot at Madison and Forest streets is an encouraging step toward making Eau Claire friendlier to electric vehicles.
It’s clear the market for such vehicles is growing, and so are the options being put out by car manufacturers. They cover a range of options, from fully-electric vehicles to hybrid systems that use electrical motors as well as the traditional internal combustion engines.
After decades of fitful stops and starts, the industry seemed to hit a breakthrough in 2018. Forbes reported sales of electric vehicles topped 360,000 units. The number declined a bit in 2019, and most likely will again this year due to the pandemic, but the overall trend when you consider both electric and hybrid vehicles continues to be upwards.
It’s not just consumers driving the market. Several European countries have announced plans to ban gas-fueled vehicles in the coming years. Britain is considering a ban by 2035. France could do the same by 2040. The date is even closer for Dutch drivers. Their government announced three years ago that a ban would take effect in 2030.
In the United States it’s not at all clear a ban by the federal government would be enforceable. But, with foreign markets clearly moving in that direction, it wouldn’t be surprising to see U.S. automakers develop more electric vehicles. It seems likely those efforts would also eventually make their way into the U.S. market.
The early challenge of simply developing batteries capable of taking a vehicle more than a short trip have largely been overcome. Charging times still pose a hurdle. In April, Car and Driver magazine said charging times can run from 30 minutes to almost a full day. Drivers aren’t likely to want to deal with extended stops while traveling, but research into capacitors holds some promise there.
That leaves infrastructure as a primary challenge to the wide adoption of electric vehicles, and that is where the city’s decision can help. Just as gas stations helped accelerate the expansion of car culture, expanded charging stations are essential for electric vehicles.
Broader adoption of electric vehicles will, supporters hope, help reduce carbon emissions and pollution. Those arguments are most often tied in to discussion of climate change, but we think there’s another argument. Simply put, reduction in pollution is an intrinsic good. It’s something that has value, regardless of any other effects that might come with it.
The best example of this probably comes from cars themselves. Well, what you put in the cars, anyway.
It hasn’t been all that long since unleaded gasoline became mandatory for most vehicles. While the potential health risks from lead in gasoline had been identified decades earlier, it wasn’t until the 1970s that action was taken. And leaded gasoline for on-road vehicles was not completely banned in the U.S. until 1996.
Today, there’s no dispute about the potential health risks of lead, particularly to young children. By removing lead from gasoline, we removed a major source of incidental lead exposure. Researchers found new ways to keep engines from knocking, and performance has clearly improved over the years. Both people and the overall environment benefitted from the move to switch to unleaded gasoline.
Lead may not be a pollutant in exhaust now, but there are plenty of other substances remaining that don’t do people much good. It takes little to envision electric vehicles being a path toward removing substantial amounts of those compounds from the air we breathe. Getting there, though, requires the development of both the individual vehicles’ components and the infrastructure to support their use.
That brings us back to the discussion about installing new charging stations. This is the infrastructure side of the equation. It’s a reasonable step to take, especially since consumers will be looking for communities that offer those resources in years to come.
There’s a clear value to positioning Eau Claire to offer such amenities. We’re glad to see it happening.