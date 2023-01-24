There’s an addition to today’s paper, something most readers will probably recognize. This is the fourth edition of our Vision publication, which takes a look at what has happened over the past year and what the region’s plans are moving forward.
It began in 2020, with the name used as a pun on the fact 20/20 vision is considered normal. If you wear glasses, correcting your sight to 20/20 is the goal in most cases.
The branding has shifted slightly since that first edition. Having 20/22 vision isn’t bad in the ophthalmological sense. But the joke begins to wear thin, especially when the rating isn’t improving. Last year began a move to incorporate the Vision publication and our Business Leader magazine. The two aren’t identical, but they do bear some similarities.
This year completes that process. We’ve incorporated more of what people are used to seeing in the Business Leader, and brought the branding for that publication forward to reflect the changes. It’s still the Vision publication, but is clearly under the Business Leader banner. Sharp-eyed readers have probably already spotted that, with the cover on the bottom left corner of page A1 each day for the past few weeks.
The news business inherently looks back in time. We can’t tell you who won the game or the election until after it happens. But there’s a tension with the fact so much of what happens is actually looking to the future.
Take the current discussions with the Eau Claire City Council and Habitat for Humanity over conversion of church classrooms into veterans housing. The discussions are based on what we know. The counts for waiting lists and the need for additional homes to support vulnerable veterans are clear. The data has already been collected and Habitat has reached a conclusion about how to address the issues.
But it’s also very clearly looking to the future. The proposal suggests a path to improving conditions for veterans who might otherwise find themselves in serious trouble. It looks at a way of turning what has happened, with the classrooms in question largely becoming disused, into a way for them to benefit the community in the future.
It doesn’t happen with every story, but many of the ones we tell point toward possible futures. They are ways in which we might be able to create a brighter tomorrow as a community.
That, we believe, is a genuinely shared goal for the vast majority of people in our region. We can, and do, differ in how to get to a better future for northwestern Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley. That’s not surprising. Nor is it necessarily problematic. As long as the overarching goal of improvement remains in mind there can be productive discussions.
Where problems come in most frequently is when the visions for the future clash, and those involved are unwilling to have those kinds of discussions. An all-or-nothing stance is not negotiation. It is not productive.
What we need to do as a society is remember that debate and disagreement need not become conflict. They can be valuable steps in a process of improvement, but only if we have a shared goal of making the places we live better.
We don’t believe everyone in this part of the country will ever have a truly shared vision down to the last little details. We’re human, and humans don’t work that way. What we can do, though, is work toward the goal of making our corner of the world better. Remembering that those who disagree with our own views are not the enemy is a good place to start.
The Vision edition for this year is an overview. Our staff has worked hard on it, and we hope readers take something away from it that will be of good use in understanding our region in the coming year. There’s a lot going on, and the next 12 months will change all of us in some ways.
But, from where we’re sitting, the future looks pretty good.