Wisconsin statistics about opioids aren’t encouraging. Last year, the state saw 1,387 opioid deaths. But some context is needed to fully grasp what that means.
First, officials have said the total is likely to rise when final numbers are released this September. So this figure, already a record, isn’t the count’s starting point rather than the ceiling.
The record in 2021 followed 1,227 deaths in 2020. That’s two consecutive years of records. And the 2020 figure was nearly a third higher than any prior year.
The deaths, experts believe, are being driven in part by inclusion of fentanyl in other drugs. It has been found in cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with other opioids like heroin. The combination is clearly devastating.
Doctors have options to help, but the reality is that changing a habit like addiction isn’t like changing what toothpaste you use. It’s immensely difficult, a shift in an addict’s entire focus. The challenge for someone who regularly uses opioids is difficult to understand for those who haven’t faced addiction themselves.
While there is a knee-jerk response among some who seem to believe that simply throwing people in jail or prison will solve the problem, that won’t work. Drugs are also traded behind bars. In fact, a former inmate at the Stanley Correctional Institution was just convicted of distributing cocaine and marijuana while incarcerated. He’s now being held at a different prison.
That’s why we like proposals like the one from Rep. Jesse James of Altoona. He chairs the Wisconsin Assembly’s committee on substance abuse and prevention. He sponsored a bill to provide fentanyl test strips and has voiced support for a Good Samaritan law. The latter is especially important and it’s a law Wisconsin needs.
The proposal allows limited immunity for people who overdose or who call 911 when someone else overdoses. Wisconsin previously had a similar law, which expired in 2020. An attempt in 2019 to extend the bill failed.
James made the argument that people who are on probation or parole are scared to call for help unless they have some assurance they won’t be sent back to prison. That strikes us as a fair point. The law as it stands creates an inadvertent barrier to people who may want to do the right thing. When someone overdoses, the last thing they need is a witness weighing whether to call for help.
Regrettably, this isn’t a new issue for Wisconsin, nor for this page. We’ve previously argued that Wisconsin needs both compassion and determination to address opioid addictions and deaths. In January we urged schools to keep Narcan, a drug capable of reversing an overdose, stocked in nurse’s offices. In February we hailed grassroots efforts to fight drug addiction.
We stand behind each one of those editorials. They’re still relevant, and the points they made remain valid. No one approach is likely to uproot opioids from their deep entrenchment in society. There is no magic wand to wave.
What Wisconsin needs instead is an approach that relies on multiple options. The idea of drugs in schools is deeply uncomfortable, but let’s not allow discomfort to prevent us from dealing with the reality. Official measures are needed, but those shouldn’t dissuade people from organizing community-based efforts to help. Proposals like the one for limited immunity strike an appropriate balance between determination and compassion.
What is glaringly obvious is that Wisconsin simply cannot afford to ignore the issue. We cannot afford to pretend things will magically improve. Doing so condemns thousands more in the coming years, people whose lives can and should be preserved.
We as a state are better than the past couple years suggest. We can show that by working to ensure the figures from opioid deaths are the crest of a wave, not an incoming tide. It is work that can be done at all levels of our society. There is a place for everyone.
Wisconsin cannot throw up its hands and say there is nothing that can be done. We know how to face down challenges. We’ve done it before. The work won’t be easy, but that isn’t an excuse to avoid it.
Lives are at stake. Lives of people from our hometowns, from our schools, our churches. Lives of people from our families.
We dare not fall short.