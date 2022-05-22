A week from today people will be relaxing and enjoying the unofficial start of summer. It has been a long time coming this year.
Spring didn’t exactly provide the steady on ramp to the season it usually does. Winter lingered. A couple weeks ago we saw the area set a record high with temperatures in the mid-90s. This weekend was back to unseasonably cool. The sudden lurches back and forth are almost like watching someone learn to drive a stick shift.
The implacable progress of the calendar means something else, too. The public pools in the region will be welcoming swimmers back. The Fairfax pool in Eau Claire opens June 4. Chippewa Falls’ pool opens six days later for what could be its final summer.
Word of the city’s proposal to shut down the pool at the end of this season broke in mid-April. Officials said the cost of remodeling is steep. The list of upgrades and additions comes in around $1 million. Completely starting over would run in the $4 million range.
Council members don’t see the value in the investment for a facility that operates for less than a quarter of the year. Rob Kiefer called it a “money pit.”
Honestly, he’s not wrong in his description. Municipal pools are expensive, and the number that brings in enough revenue to offset the costs is vanishingly small. Cities almost never break even. And Chippewa Falls faces some tough decisions with hours due to staffing. Add in the fact this pool has been in operation for something like three decades, and it’s hardly surprising that it needs major work.
There’s considerable public pressure to keep the pool open. Supporters of the pool managed to get 1,300 signatures on a petition asking the city to reconsider. Several people talked about what the pool adds to the community. It wasn’t money on their minds, but the social currency of having a recreational area available for everyone.
That’s a valid point, too. When cities propose or support developments beyond business districts or new housing, they don’t often spend too much time focusing on the dollars and cents. When a new civic center or something similar is being debated, the support focuses on quality of life. That’s effectively the same argument the pool’s supporters are now making.
To us, the most revealing comment came from Chippewa Falls’ parks director, John Jimenez. Earlier this month he said the city’s “facilities are run down,” and “on life support.” That status didn’t happen overnight.
What Jimenez’s comments suggest is a longer-standing issue than just this year, a failure to sufficiently invest in repairs and maintenance over the course of the pool’s lifetime. You simply don’t snap your fingers or wake up one morning and find the laundry list of needs the council cited earlier this spring. Wear and tear takes its toll gradually, the same way it does on roads and bridges.
We’re not saying this to point fingers. This isn’t solely the fault of the current council. Nor was it, in all likelihood, solely the fault of their immediate predecessors. This looks like an ongoing failure, and Chippewa Falls is hardly the first city to have something like this happen. Municipal pools are rarely a city’s top priority. There’s always something more important demanding money. And a decision to put off the work one year doesn’t usually create major problems. But making that postponement a habit sure does.
Right now, both sides need to be asking a lot of questions. It’s fair for the city to ask residents how much tax revenue they’re willing to spend to keep the pool operating. It’s also fair for supporters to ask how much effort the city has put into finding grants and other forms of revenue that could offset some of the cost. At this point we don’t know the answer to either of those questions.
We’d like to see Chippewa Falls find a way to keep its pool going. It’s not going to be an easy task. There’s not a great deal of time before a decision needs to be made, and there’s a lot of ground to cover.
But city officials most likely knew the pool wouldn’t be a moneymaker when they built it. They still went ahead, because they knew that sometimes it’s not just about the money. It’s about the quality of life a city offers.