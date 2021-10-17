Late last week Britain, along with much of the rest of the world, was stunned by the murder of Sir David Amess, a longtime member of Parliament, during a meeting with constituents.
The circumstances would be familiar to anyone who engages with American politics: a member of the national legislature back home, taking the opportunity to speak with whoever showed up. It’s an expected step in democracies, to the point that it becomes remarkable when elected officials decline to do so.
Amess was stabbed to death by a man British authorities now believe was influenced by radical Islamist thought. There’s a lot more to be learned; investigators undoubtedly know more than they have said thus far. Tributes to Amess from all sides recounted his remarkable dignity and dedication to manners, regardless of whether he was on the same political side as those with whom he spoke. One description referred to him as “a lawmaker able to forge alliances across the political divide.”
It’s not the first time such an abominable attack has taken place, either in Britain or the U.S. Five years ago it was Jo Cox, another member of Parliament, who was killed. Amess himself called that killing “barbaric” and was concerned both by the need for security and the potential it had to disrupt relations between the people and their government.
A bit more than 10 years ago, it was the United States recoiling in shock and horror after Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot during a constituent meeting. She survived. Six others weren’t so fortunate. The shooter — who we don’t care to name here — is serving multiple life sentences in federal prison.
It is perhaps inevitable that political debate becomes heated. That has been a hallmark of American politics from the very start. The debates that led to the Declaration of Independence weren’t always models of decorum. Nor were the ones that preceded the creation of the Constitution. And that’s to say nothing of the political fighting that took place at moments of stress recognizably similar to that in today’s discourse.
Political violence, on the other hand, is neither inevitable nor acceptable. While our elected officials may be able to set the tone on occasion, raising or lowering the temperature through their actions and words, it is ultimately the responsibility of the American people to moderate our national discourse.
Doing so requires us to see each other not as incarnations of political difference but as people, with all the good and bad that entails. Seeing each other as enemies is counterproductive.
What does a productive view of others look like? You can find one elsewhere in today’s paper. Lt. Col. Ryan Casper, a social studies teacher at Ellsworth High School, deployed to Iraq in 2004-05. He’s a reservist now, but is still using his contacts to help people.
Casper, a fellow teacher, and students restarted the Ellsworth Hearts and Minds Club to lend a hand to the Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy. They hope to raise $5,000 by Nov. 15. That would be enough to buy backpacks and school supplies for about 400 children.
The students have clearly bought into Casper’s goals. Several who were interviewed recognized the vast gulf between their experiences and those of the children who have been uprooted and landed in a place far different from anything they have ever known. The comment by senior Jeremy Kannel was particularly insightful.
“It’s easy to dehumanize individuals that sometimes you can’t see,” he said, “but at the end of the day they’re just children like anyone around here could have, children in a desperate situation who need help.”
Kannel, along with his fellow students and instructors, gets it. The question is how we will choose to see one another. And it is a choice. None of us are compelled to see others as simply sums of their negative characteristics. When we choose to do that, we devalue both those we judge and ourselves.
Violence and antagonism need not be a permanent feature of any society. Neither, unfortunately, must peace and goodwill. We choose, and we do so every day.
Choose wisely.