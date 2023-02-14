We have some concerns about Eau Claire’s discussion of a possible wheel tax for regular passenger vehicles. While no one who has driven on some of the city’s roads late this winter can deny the need for improvement, a tax of this sort only is justifiable if it actually goes toward those repairs.

That’s not the way it sounds from some of the initial discussions, though this is clearly in the very early stages. One of the apparent purposes is that the city wants to “free up property tax money to be used for other city operations,” trimming the amount spent for road construction and pay down debt. Initial comments from city officials suggest the extra revenue would not in fact go to more road projects.