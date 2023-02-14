We have some concerns about Eau Claire’s discussion of a possible wheel tax for regular passenger vehicles. While no one who has driven on some of the city’s roads late this winter can deny the need for improvement, a tax of this sort only is justifiable if it actually goes toward those repairs.
That’s not the way it sounds from some of the initial discussions, though this is clearly in the very early stages. One of the apparent purposes is that the city wants to “free up property tax money to be used for other city operations,” trimming the amount spent for road construction and pay down debt. Initial comments from city officials suggest the extra revenue would not in fact go to more road projects.
The goal, as voiced by Deputy City Manager Dave Solberg, who as the city’s engineering director is certainly in position to have a good idea of the challenges, is to find “long-term stability, work around debt and free up flexibility with the general fund.” Again, that’s hard to argue with, though it’s also being stated in terms that are so broad it’s difficult to find detail.
Let’s be clear about one key point here: None of this has been enacted and none of it has gone to a vote. The discussions are, at this time, preliminary. There’s still time for more detail to emerge and for the public to engage and ask questions. That’s as it should be. Over the coming weeks, we’d expect more questions and, ideally, far more detailed answers.
Wheel taxes aren’t unusual. Eau Claire County residents, including those in the city, already pay $30. That began in 2019, as a way for the county to cover rural highway work. That revenue should come to something along the lines of $2.485 million this year.
In Wisconsin, some 33 municipalities currently have wheel taxes. More will begin this spring. With prices ranging from $10 to $30.
City officials need to spell out what they want, how they want the money to be used, and explicitly say how they think this will improve conditions for Eau Claire drivers. That hasn’t been done to this point, though it remains early. Without such information, this is going to be an extraordinarily tough sell.
What seems clearer to us is that this is in part a reflection on the need for state officials to get their tails in gear when it comes to sending revenue back to local governments. We wrote about that about three weeks ago, when it looked like Gov. Tony Evers and House Speaker Robin Vos were somewhat on the same page about revamps to the state’s sharing formulae. The discussions focused on public employees and safety, but are easily applicable to infrastructure as well.
The apparent willingness of Wisconsin’s elected leaders to at least take up difficult conversations about spending and addressing state needs remains encouraging. As with everyone else, we’d like to see progress made more swiftly. But, as with everything in government, negotiations take time.
There’s also a role in the federal government to help, though less directly than officials in Madison have the capacity for. The national infrastructure needs are massive, and that’s not a new problem. The federal government has repeatedly promised improvement, but has largely failed to deliver. Negotiations and solutions get bogged down as the sides seemingly spend more time sniping at one another than they do on the hard work of governance.
That must change. The simple reality is that a nation the size of the United States, in which many of the individual states are the size of independent countries elsewhere, will always have significant infrastructure challenges. It is also reality, though, that the nation’s economy is fundamentally dependent on solving those challenges. Strong infrastructure, at its most basic level, allows people to work, live and thrive in ways that are impossible otherwise in our interconnected world.
We expect to hear more on the proposal from Eau Claire officials. We expect more details, and we need to know how this represents more than just a reshuffling of the city’s financial deck. There’s work to be done elsewhere as well, but this is where the current discussion needs to begin.