We’re a bit concerned about some of the fallout from last week’s weather. If you’ll recall, there was a minor ice storm on Monday. The Chippewa Valley saw enough ice to warrant caution for those who ventured out, but it was mostly gone by the end of the day. And it certainly didn’t shut down the city for multiple days.
But you wouldn’t know that from the way some of the trash collection companies that operate in Eau Claire responded. If you only went from those cues, you’d have thought Monday was an apocalyptic storm that prevented any movement for more than a week.
We’re aware of several cases in which the company residents had contracted for trash removal failed to show up Monday. While the weather doesn’t justify that from what we saw, we’re prepared to give considerable latitude given that the drivers themselves know their equipment far better than we do and that they are the ones who have to make safety decisions on the spot.
That latitude evaporated as the week wore on. We’re aware of at least one case in which the customer called to ask about pickup, and was told the company was in “recovery” mode from Monday. The customer was told pickup would be completed no later than Saturday. It wasn’t.
That’s a concern, and it should be a concern to the city council as well.
Setting aside the question of whether skipping a week’s collection places the company in breach of its contracts, this is a public health issue. Forcing customers to either leave their bins by the side of the street for a week, or keep trash that’s piling up inside their homes is unacceptable. There’s simply no excuse on the part of the trash collection companies for such an action, especially when the roads were more than passable within 12 hours of the storm’s end.
Aside from the aesthetic issue of having trash cans lining the street for more than a week, the health issues trash collection failures can cause are significant. As we noted during the lengthy negotiations between GFL Environmental and neighbors whose properties are close to the landfill, sanitation is an essential service for modern cities. When large numbers of people gather, they produce large amounts of refuse. Failure to deal effectively with that garbage attracts vermin, which spread disease.
And, even if rats and mice don’t notice, it’s not unusual for a neighborhood dog to view trash bags as a quick buffet. And crows certainly aren’t above a quick snack from a trash can, tearing open the bags to get to the refuse inside.
One week generally isn’t enough to cause a plague of rodents or train other scavengers to come in for a meal. But spotty service can do precisely that, and this isn’t the first time we’ve had to address this basic issue. Last July multiple companies struggled to handle collection, including one that boldly, and incorrectly, denied having issues of its own.
At that time, city officials said they were working with the companies involved to ensure timely pickup of residents’ trash. Those discussions apparently failed to impress upon the companies the absolute necessity of weekly trash removal.
When companies don’t hold up their end of the contract, customers are placed in a difficult position. That’s what’s happening now. We’re fortunate that winter temperatures hold down the smell when trash pickup is skipped, but that won’t always be the case.
Collecting trash as contracted isn’t optional. When companies simply opt to ignore their responsibilities, that’s not something to which the city should turn a blind eye. We’d welcome a not-so-gentle reminder of that fact from the city.