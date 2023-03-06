We’re a bit concerned about some of the fallout from last week’s weather. If you’ll recall, there was a minor ice storm on Monday. The Chippewa Valley saw enough ice to warrant caution for those who ventured out, but it was mostly gone by the end of the day. And it certainly didn’t shut down the city for multiple days.

But you wouldn’t know that from the way some of the trash collection companies that operate in Eau Claire responded. If you only went from those cues, you’d have thought Monday was an apocalyptic storm that prevented any movement for more than a week.